Bulgaria: 18-Year-Old Kidnapped at a Gas Station

An 18-year-old woman working at a gas station along the Struma Highway was kidnapped by a 24-year-old man, who is reportedly a former friend and recent cohabitant. The incident took place near Sofia, but the victim and the perpetrator are both from Pernik.

Police in Dupnitsa received a report about the kidnapping late last night, and authorities acted swiftly to intercept the vehicle, a black Audi, as it entered Dupnitsa. Upon stopping the car, officers detained the 24-year-old driver, who was identified as the perpetrator.

According to the victim, the man forcibly compelled her into the car. The police confirmed that the crime occurred in Sofia, and pre-trial proceedings have been initiated. The case is being investigated for coercion in the context of domestic violence. The prosecutor’s office has been informed, and further legal actions are pending.

