Russian Strikes Kill Three and Injure Dozens in Kryvyi Rih and Odesa

Three people have died, and 31 others have been injured, including one child, following a Russian missile strike on a hotel in Kryvyi Rih, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, overnight between 5 and 6 March. The fatalities, two men and one woman, were confirmed by Serhii Lysak, the Head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration. Among the injured, 14 are in critical condition. In addition to the hotel, multiple buildings, including 14 apartment complexes, a post office, nearly 20 cars, and 12 shops, were damaged in the attack. Rescue teams are working to clear the debris, while the authorities continue to assess the full scale of the destruction.

Meanwhile, in Odesa Oblast, Russian forces launched a missile and drone attack on 5-6 March, targeting an energy facility and several civilian structures. The assault caused damage to a residential building and an office building, with two individuals reported injured, one of whom was hospitalized. According to Oleh Kiper, the head of Odesa's military administration, the attack also destroyed a two-story house and shattered windows in nearby buildings. Emergency services are addressing the damage and securing the area.

Simultaneously, Russian forces launched a series of ballistic missile and drone strikes across Ukraine, including two Iskander-M/KN-23 missiles and 112 Shahed UAVs, since the evening of 5 March. Ukraine’s air defense successfully downed 68 of the drones, with 43 drones disappearing from radar without causing further harm. Kharkiv, Sumy, Odesa, and Dnipropetrovsk Oblasts were among the regions targeted. The missiles were launched from Russia’s Voronezh Oblast and occupied Crimea, while the drones were deployed from various Russian cities and Crimea. Ukrainian forces, including aircraft, anti-aircraft missile units, and electronic warfare groups, were involved in repelling the attacks.

Meanwhile, the Institute for the Study of War (ISW) has raised concerns about the potential consequences of the U.S. halting intelligence sharing with Ukraine. This decision could empower Russian aviation to operate more aggressively, increasing the frequency and effectiveness of aerial attacks. Without U.S. intelligence, Ukraine will face greater challenges in targeting Russian air defense systems. Additionally, the lack of intelligence sharing could enable Russian aircraft to launch missile and glide bomb strikes with less risk, threatening Ukraine’s military positions. ISW emphasized that Ukrainian strikes on Russian military targets, such as ammunition depots, have weakened Russia’s combat capabilities. However, the suspension of intelligence sharing could allow Russia to intensify its drone and missile attacks, potentially targeting Ukrainian civilian and military infrastructure. The U.S. decision has also raised concerns about undermining Ukraine's ability to defend itself and strengthen its defense industrial base.

