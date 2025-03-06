Bulgaria's 2025 Budget Bill Passes First Reading Amid Heated Debate

Bulgaria's Parliament has passed the State Budget Bill for 2025 at its first reading, with 152 votes in favor, 73 votes against, and no abstentions. The proposal received backing from GERB, "DPS-New Beginning" (DPS-Peevski),ww "BSP-Undeclared Left," "Democracy, Rights and Freedoms" (DPS-Dogan), and "There Is Such a People" (TISP). In contrast, "We Continue the Change-Democratic Bulgaria" (WCC-DB), "Revival," and "Moral, Unity, Honor" (MECH) opposed the bill.

A five-day period for submitting amendments between the first and second readings of the bill was agreed upon by the MPs. The lengthy parliamentary debate lasted for more than four hours, with Finance Minister Temenuzhka Petkova presenting the draft budget to the deputies and emphasizing its proposed framework.

Tensions rose during the discussions when former Finance Minister Asen Vasilev criticized the draft budget, calling it "scandalous." Vasilev pointed out discrepancies in the budget's recorded intentions, such as the BGN 19 million allocated for reproductive care, which was not reflected in the financial document. He also noted the absence of a Culture Fund and questioned why certain important costs, like compensation for children not enrolled in nurseries, were not included in the budget. Vasilev expressed concerns that these omissions left citizens and organizations dependent on goodwill and distribution practices that could be politically biased.

Vasilev also highlighted the proposed BGN 19 billion debt, arguing that an additional BGN 7 billion would be allocated to state-owned enterprises, potentially creating an opportunity for corruption. He questioned the sustainability of tax revenue growth and the potential impacts of lowered consumer spending.

In response, Minister Petkova refuted Vasilev’s claims, pointing to his own party's role in running the finance ministry during the previous government. She firmly stated that all proposed measures, including funding for mothers and reproductive care, were indeed included in the budget. Petkova also countered accusations of fictitious revenue, reminding Vasilev of the ongoing collaboration with the National Revenue Agency and Customs Agency.

During the heated exchange, Petkova addressed Vasilev's criticism of the debt limit, asserting that it was a tool for the Council of Ministers and could potentially fund essential projects in defense, energy, healthcare, and agriculture. She also claimed that his party, "We Continue the Change," was opposed to joining the Eurozone, despite meeting the budget requirements for a 3% deficit and limiting expenses to 40% of GDP.

As the debate escalated, Parliament chairman Natalia Kiselova cut off Vasilev’s microphone when he attempted to respond, as he was not entitled to a personal explanation after Petkova's statement. Tensions remained high, with Kostadin Angelov (GERB), the chairman of the health committee, accusing Vasilev of leading the country into a "gray list of money laundering" during his tenure as finance minister. He also listed several corruption scandals linked to the "We Continue the Change" party, including various allegations from the "Chataldzhagate" affair to scandals involving voting machines.

In response, Kiril Petkov, co-chairman of "We Continue the Change," dismissed Angelov's accusations as “fake news” and vowed to personally challenge them in court. Petkov referenced the failures of the previous government during the COVID-19 pandemic, where public trust was significantly damaged. The heated exchange reflected the deep political divisions surrounding the proposed budget.