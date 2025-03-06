Macron Warns of Russia's Growing Threat, Offers France's Nuclear Protection to Europe

French President Emmanuel Macron addressed the nation on March 5, declaring that Europe, including France, faces an unprecedented level of insecurity due to Russia's actions. He emphasized that Russia’s actions in Ukraine have global consequences, highlighting the increasing threat to European citizens. Macron pointed out that Russia's aggression has already extended beyond Ukraine, involving North Korean troops and Iranian weaponry, and he warned that Moscow's actions know no bounds. He also mentioned Russia's ongoing military buildup, which includes ambitious plans for 2030.

Macron went on to describe the current situation as a new era of uncertainty, with Russia's interference in European elections, cyberattacks, and efforts to manipulate public opinion on social media. The president stated that Russia’s actions are testing international limits in multiple domains, including airspace, seas, and space, calling for a decisive response. He expressed deep regret that Russia has become a threat to both France and Europe, adding that although he is hopeful for future peace, the current reality requires a proactive stance.

Acknowledging that France cannot afford to remain passive, Macron declared that the country would make crucial decisions on its assistance to Ukraine and on measures to ensure the security of Europe. He noted that the threat from Russia extends beyond the battlefield, affecting all aspects of European security. He also suggested that France could extend its nuclear capabilities over Europe, offering a "nuclear umbrella" to protect the continent.

In light of the growing challenges, Macron revealed that next week, France will host military chiefs from countries committed to securing peace in Ukraine. These nations, according to Macron, will not engage directly in the fighting, but will work to ensure the full implementation of any peace agreements reached. He stressed that, in the absence of the United States’ support, France must be prepared to step up its leadership role in safeguarding Europe's future.