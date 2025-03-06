Trump Warns Hamas: Release Hostages Now or Face the Consequences

U.S. President Donald Trump issued a strong warning to Hamas, demanding the immediate release of all hostages and the return of the bodies of those killed. In a post on social media platform X, Trump stated that if Hamas does not comply, "it is over" for them. He also reaffirmed his commitment to supporting Israel, saying he is sending everything necessary to "finish the job" and warning that no Hamas member would be safe if the hostages were not freed.

Trump urged Hamas leaders to leave Gaza while they still had the chance and directly addressed the people of Gaza, stating that a better future awaits them, but only if they release the hostages. Otherwise, he warned, they would face severe consequences. Trump’s statements came after he met with eight former hostages who were previously held in Gaza. White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt confirmed the meeting, stating that Trump listened to their stories and reiterated his dedication to securing the release of all captives.

At the same time, U.S. officials reportedly engaged in direct talks with Hamas in Qatar to negotiate the release of remaining hostages. According to The New York Times, Adam Boehler, Trump’s nominee for special envoy for hostage affairs, took part in these discussions. The talks focused on securing the release of Edan Alexander, the last Israeli-American hostage believed to be alive, as well as the bodies of four other Israeli-Americans taken during the October 7 attack by Hamas. Israeli officials acknowledged the U.S. negotiations with Hamas but did not disclose their position on the matter.

Meanwhile, the Trump administration rejected a Gaza reconstruction plan proposed by Arab leaders. The plan, led by Egypt, aimed to allow Palestinian governance in Gaza through an interim administration before a reformed Palestinian Authority (PA) assumed control. Arab nations proposed a $53 billion initiative to rebuild the territory by 2030, including clearing rubble from Israeli bombardments, constructing shopping malls, an airport, and resorts to attract tourism.

The Trump administration dismissed the proposal, with White House National Security Council spokesperson Brian Hughes stating that the current plan does not address the "reality" of Gaza’s destruction. Instead, Trump reaffirmed his vision for rebuilding Gaza without Hamas and proposed an alternative plan that involves U.S. control of the territory. During a joint press conference with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Trump outlined his approach, which includes dismantling weapons, removing destroyed buildings, and implementing economic development to create jobs and housing.

Trump previously stated that the U.S. would take responsibility for the Gaza Strip to ensure stability in the region. He also expressed hope that the ongoing ceasefire-hostage deal between Israel and Hamas could mark the beginning of a broader peace initiative. However, Arab states remain divided over the future of Gaza, with some nations questioning the feasibility of the Egyptian plan. Saudi Arabia and the UAE were absent from the summit discussing the proposal, while Algeria openly criticized the initiative.

