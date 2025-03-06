Zelensky Praised Bulgaria’s Solidarity, Discussed Path to Peace with PM Zhelyazkov

Politics | March 6, 2025, Thursday // 08:30
Bulgaria: Zelensky Praised Bulgaria’s Solidarity, Discussed Path to Peace with PM Zhelyazkov

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and Bulgarian Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov held a telephone conversation, focusing on efforts to secure a just and lasting peace in Ukraine. Both leaders discussed the importance of security guarantees that are upheld collectively by Ukraine’s partners.

Zelensky shared details of their discussion on the social platform X, emphasizing his gratitude for Bulgaria’s steadfast support for Ukraine. He expressed deep appreciation for the solidarity shown by the Bulgarian people and acknowledged Bulgaria’s willingness to contribute to the broader effort of achieving lasting peace.

The Ukrainian president also informed Zhelyazkov about his recent engagements with leaders from partner nations. He stressed that unity among allies is crucial in ensuring security and stability, adding that Bulgaria’s commitment to collaboration is particularly valuable at this moment.

Zhelyazkov, in turn, responded on X, thanking Zelensky for the conversation and reiterating Bulgaria’s dedication to their shared objective of securing peace. He described their exchange as fruitful, reaffirming Bulgaria’s support for Ukraine’s territorial integrity and sovereignty.

Zelensky highlighted that security guarantees for Ukraine can only be effective if all partners commit to maintaining them. He underscored that continued cooperation and solidarity from allies like Bulgaria play a key role in bringing closer the day when a just peace is realized.

