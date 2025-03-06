Zelensky Praised Bulgaria’s Solidarity, Discussed Path to Peace with PM Zhelyazkov
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and Bulgarian Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov held a telephone conversation, focusing on efforts to secure a just and lasting peace in Ukraine. Both leaders discussed the importance of security guarantees that are upheld collectively by Ukraine’s partners.
Zelensky shared details of their discussion on the social platform X, emphasizing his gratitude for Bulgaria’s steadfast support for Ukraine. He expressed deep appreciation for the solidarity shown by the Bulgarian people and acknowledged Bulgaria’s willingness to contribute to the broader effort of achieving lasting peace.
I had a meaningful conversation with Bulgarian Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov and expressed gratitude for Bulgaria’s unwavering support for Ukraine. We deeply appreciate the solidarity of the Bulgarian people.— Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) March 5, 2025
We discussed ways to achieve a just and lasting peace for Ukraine. A…
The Ukrainian president also informed Zhelyazkov about his recent engagements with leaders from partner nations. He stressed that unity among allies is crucial in ensuring security and stability, adding that Bulgaria’s commitment to collaboration is particularly valuable at this moment.
Thank you President @ZelenskyyUa for the fruitful conversation about the common goal to achieve just and lasting peace.— Rossen Jeliazkov (@R_ZhelyazkovPM) March 6, 2025
Zhelyazkov, in turn, responded on X, thanking Zelensky for the conversation and reiterating Bulgaria’s dedication to their shared objective of securing peace. He described their exchange as fruitful, reaffirming Bulgaria’s support for Ukraine’s territorial integrity and sovereignty.
Zelensky highlighted that security guarantees for Ukraine can only be effective if all partners commit to maintaining them. He underscored that continued cooperation and solidarity from allies like Bulgaria play a key role in bringing closer the day when a just peace is realized.
