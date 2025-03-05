Support Ukraine: 168 Bulgarian Intellectuals Sign Declaration, Urging Citizens to Join

A group of 168 prominent Bulgarian intellectuals has signed a declaration expressing their strong support for Ukraine’s fight for sovereignty and territorial integrity. The initiative includes a wide range of professionals, including scientists, teachers, writers, artists, journalists, lawyers, doctors, and architects, all of whom contribute to the shaping of public life in Bulgaria.

The declaration urges key political figures in Bulgaria, such as President Rumen Radev, Speaker of the National Assembly Natalia Kiselova, and Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov, to take a clear and decisive stance in favor of Ukraine. The signatories call for support of all international sanctions against Russia and advocate for active collaboration with European and other global partners to ensure a fair and lasting peace for Ukraine.

Following its public release, the declaration quickly gained traction, with the number of signatories rising from 168 to 1800 in just a short period. The text is also available for citizens to sign online, with the declaration posted on the "Отворено Писмо" page on Facebook.

In the text of the declaration, the signatories emphasize their unwavering support for Ukraine, highlighting the moral and patriotic responsibility to defend universal human values, freedom, and life. They draw attention to the ongoing military aggression from Russia, which has now lasted for over three years, and express their solidarity with Ukraine's right to peace and independence.

The declaration underscores the critical importance of Ukraine’s struggle, not only for its own sovereignty but also for the broader stability of Europe, which is built on mutual respect and adherence to rules. The signatories stress that Bulgaria's historical and cultural ties to Ukraine, alongside shared interests in national security, compel Bulgaria to actively defend Ukraine’s right to freedom and independence.

Drawing parallels with Bulgaria's own history under communist rule, the intellectuals assert that Bulgaria should play an active role in shaping Ukraine's future within Europe. They reject Russia’s attempts to impose a model where might overrules law and instead reaffirm their commitment to justice, freedom, and dignity.

The signatories call on the Bulgarian National Assembly, the President, and the Council of Ministers to adopt a clear and unambiguous position in support of Ukraine. They also call for continued support of international sanctions against Russia and for efforts to secure a just peace in Ukraine. The declaration further encourages the Bulgarian media to uphold their responsibility to truth and reject becoming instruments of disinformation.

The intellectuals conclude their message by urging all Bulgarians to show solidarity with the Ukrainian people and to support their efforts in the pursuit of peace and justice. They express their belief that history will remember the courage of Ukrainians in defending their freedom and human dignity during such challenging times.