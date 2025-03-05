Panic Mode: CIA Confirms Suspension of U.S. Aid and Intelligence Sharing with Ukraine

CIA Director John Ratcliffe has confirmed that the United States has suspended both arms deliveries and intelligence sharing with Ukraine. The decision, made following a recent Oval Office meeting, was disclosed by Fox News White House correspondent Edward Lawrence on Twitter. Ratcliffe stated that he looks forward to lifting the pause and working with Ukraine towards peace after a letter is sent to President Joe Biden.

This suspension of U.S. support comes amid reports from the British tabloid Daily Mail, which claimed that the U.S. had prohibited the UK from sharing intelligence gathered by Washington with Ukraine. The move, known as "Rel UKR," has affected UK intelligence agencies such as the Government Communications Headquarters (GCHQ) and military intelligence branches. The U.S. has directed its Western partners, including Australia and New Zealand, to halt sharing intelligence with Ukraine, a practice that had been ongoing since Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

The suspension of military aid is tied to U.S. President Donald Trump’s demand for a demonstration of Ukraine’s commitment to peace talks with Russia. According to The Wall Street Journal, the aid will remain paused until Trump is convinced that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky supports meaningful negotiations. Zelenskyy expressed readiness to engage in talks and offer a deal involving Ukrainian minerals in exchange for U.S. assistance, but U.S. officials have signaled uncertainty over whether this will be sufficient to resume military support.

Trump's decision is further influenced by his belief that Zelensky has shown no indication of initiating talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin. As a result, the pause is intended to pressure Ukraine into prioritizing peace discussions. Although European allies are seeking to maintain support for Ukraine, they are also urging Zelensky to repair relations with Trump. Leaders from the EU, along with Zelensky, emphasize that U.S. security guarantees are essential for any potential peace deal. However, Trump has indicated he will only discuss such commitments once a ceasefire between Ukraine and Russia is in place.

Trump recently read a letter from Zelensky, which echoed the president’s earlier statement on social media, during his speech to Congress. While Trump did not mention the minerals deal, the broader context of his stance on Ukraine's future military assistance remains conditional on tangible steps toward peace.

