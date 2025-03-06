EBRD Launches Star Venture Programme in Bulgaria

Coffee Prices Surge Again: Consumers in Bulgaria Paying 30% More Since January
The price of coffee has seen a sharp increase, continuing last year’s trend of rising costs
The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) is launching its Star Venture programme in Bulgaria, offering comprehensive support for high-potential startups. Applications are now open until 20 March 2025.
Around 15 startups will be shortlisted to take part in an in-person pitching event, where they will showcase their business to a distinguished panel. Six finalists will be selected to join a 24-month programme that includes:
The tailored business advice covers key areas such as strategy, marketing, operations, technology, innovation and quality management, helping startups scale up their operations effectively and achieve international standards. Businesses can receive professional guidance on financial planning and strategic partnerships, develop digital marketing strategies, implement enterprise resource planning and customer relationship management systems, and prepare for international certifications such as ISO.
Eligible start-ups must be majority privately held and locally owned, with a scalable business model. They should meet the European Union's definition of a small or medium-sized enterprise, have been registered within the past 10 years, generate annual revenues of under €1 million, and be prepared to pitch their business at an event on 7th of April in front of a jury and other like-minded start-ups.
The EBRD's Star Venture programme supports promising startups, accelerators and consultants and is active in 26 of the Bank's countries of operation and to date has supported over 550 early-stage companies.
"We're excited to launch the Star Venture programme in Bulgaria," said Manuela Naessl, EBRD's Head of Bulgaria. "This initiative has already seen great success in other countries, and we can't wait to bring that momentum here. Start-ups are vital to the entrepreneurial ecosystem, and we're committed to equipping them with the right tools to grow, scale, and attract investors."
The programme is funded by the EBRD's Small Business Impact Fund (whose donors are Ireland, Italy, Japan, Luxembourg, Norway, South Korea, Switzerland, Sweden, the United States of America and the TaiwanBusiness-EBRD Technical Cooperation Fund).
French President Emmanuel Macron addressed the nation on March 5, declaring that Europe, including France, faces an unprecedented level of insecurity due to Russia's actions
EU leaders are set to discuss the possibility of deploying European troops to Ukraine as part of security guarantees following the end of the war
In 2023, the European Public Prosecutor's Office (EPPO) initiated 97 investigations in Bulgaria concerning fraud involving EU funds, with the estimated damages reaching €487.65 million
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has unveiled a comprehensive plan aimed at significantly boosting Europe’s defense capabilities
European nations have begun to unite around the idea of confiscating over €200 billion worth of frozen Russian assets as part of broader discussions on securing a ceasefire agreement in Ukraine
A 40-year-old German man from Ludwigshafen has been detained in connection with the car ramming attack in Mannheim that left at least two people dead and 11 others injured
Bulgaria's Perperikon: A European Counterpart to Peru's Machu Picchu
Bulgarians Among EU's Least Frequent Vacationers, Struggling with Affordability