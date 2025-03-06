One in Three Bulgarians Believe the Country Must Choose Between the West and Russia

A new study by JTN, conducted among 1,860 Bulgarians, explores the factors shaping Bulgarian identity, national pride, and views on the country’s future. This research, carried out from February 10-27, 2025, aimed to draw comparisons with a previous survey from 2023, examining how Bulgarians view their nation’s past and present, as well as their aspirations for its future.

The study reveals that the majority of Bulgarians take great pride in their history, language, and culture. A strong connection to the Bulgarian language, knowledge of national history, and a sense of a collective identity were highlighted as key elements that define being Bulgarian. Most respondents (80%) expressed pride in their origins, citing the nation's rich history, traditions, and nature as sources of pride. However, a small percentage (2%) noted feelings of shame, often tied to issues like corruption and stagnation. Another 14% indicated that their self-esteem is not linked to their national identity.

When asked about specific sources of national pride, respondents pointed to key historical events such as the Liberation of Bulgaria, the declaration of independence in 1908, and the Unification of 1885. Cultural achievements, including the success of Bulgaria's rhythmic gymnastics team and advancements in computer technology, were also seen as reasons for pride. Despite a divided opinion on Bulgaria’s adoption of the euro, 45% of respondents viewed the country's potential accession to Schengen as an important milestone.

The Bulgarian language is central to national identity, with 91% of respondents agreeing that it is a key factor in maintaining the nation’s uniqueness. A significant portion (88%) emphasized the importance of preserving Bulgaria's cultural and national identity, even in the face of international relations, and 87% agreed that the state should actively promote Bulgarian culture and traditions.

Regarding self-identification, most Bulgarians consider themselves primarily as part of their family, followed by their national identity as Bulgarians. European identity, in contrast, is less emphasized. When asked how Bulgaria could improve, 72% of respondents highlighted law enforcement, 49% emphasized non-violence, and 47% cited paying taxes as essential factors for national development.

However, the survey also revealed contradictions in Bulgarians' attitudes toward nature conservation and social tolerance. While 85% of respondents consider protecting Bulgarian nature to be patriotic, only 29% actively engage in preservation efforts. Similarly, while 71% support the idea of "Bulgaria for Bulgarians," 58% believe Bulgarians are tolerant of other nationalities, suggesting a discrepancy between declarations of tolerance and actual practices.

The survey also found that views on sexual orientation have become more polarized, with 59% of respondents believing that non-heteronormative orientations undermine society’s foundations, a 10% increase from 2023. Despite this, 59% still believe Bulgarians are inclined to help those in need.

Economic and geopolitical perceptions also play a significant role in shaping Bulgarian identity. While 62% of respondents feel Bulgaria can thrive on its own resources, a third believe the country must choose between the West and Russia. Many also continue to support strong ties with Russia, with 21% backing Bulgaria’s aid to Ukraine.

Regarding external influences on Bulgarian identity, 80% of respondents feel it is changing due to external factors. The primary influences cited were personal choices (27%), the role of the government (18%), the United States (17%), and the European Union (15%). Only a small fraction (4%) felt that Russia’s influence was significant.

Overall, the findings highlight deep-rooted pride in Bulgaria’s history and culture, alongside a complex and evolving national identity. While Bulgarians are proud of their past, many also recognize the need for change in areas such as tolerance, environmental protection, and law enforcement. The survey suggests that despite the challenges, there is a sense of optimism about the future, as many Bulgarians see the path to national improvement through personal responsibility and adherence to the rule of law.

Source: JTN