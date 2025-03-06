Poll Reveals 70% of Americans Don't Blame Ukraine for the War with Russia

World » UKRAINE | March 5, 2025, Wednesday // 17:08
Bulgaria: Poll Reveals 70% of Americans Don't Blame Ukraine for the War with Russia @Pexels

A recent Reuters/IPSOS poll conducted on March 3-4 reveals that 70% of Americans do not believe Ukraine is more responsible for the war it is facing against Russia. Just 7% of those surveyed placed more blame on Ukraine, while 23% either were unsure or did not respond to the question.

Among political affiliations, 81% of Democratic respondents agreed that Ukraine was not mainly to blame for the conflict, while 62% of Republicans shared the same view. However, 11% of Republican respondents felt that Ukraine bore the brunt of the responsibility for the war.

The poll also highlighted a divide among Americans regarding whether the US should receive a share of Ukrainian minerals in exchange for its support—an idea advocated by former President Donald Trump.

In related news, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky took to Twitter to express his appreciation for US President Joe Biden’s strong leadership and military aid, while also voicing regret over the tensions in the Oval Office on February 28.

Ukraine » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Russia, Ukraine, Americans, US

Related Articles:

One in Three Bulgarians Believe the Country Must Choose Between the West and Russia

A new study by JTN, conducted among 1,860 Bulgarians, explores the factors shaping Bulgarian identity, national pride, and views on the country’s future

Society | March 6, 2025, Thursday // 23:00

Support Ukraine: 168 Bulgarian Intellectuals Sign Declaration, Urging Citizens to Join

A group of 168 prominent Bulgarian intellectuals has signed a declaration expressing their strong support for Ukraine’s fight for sovereignty and territorial integrity

Society | March 5, 2025, Wednesday // 18:14

Panic Mode: CIA Confirms Suspension of U.S. Aid and Intelligence Sharing with Ukraine

CIA Director John Ratcliffe has confirmed that the United States has suspended both arms deliveries and intelligence sharing with Ukraine

World » Ukraine | March 5, 2025, Wednesday // 18:05

EU Leaders to Discuss Potential Troop Deployment in Ukraine

EU leaders are set to discuss the possibility of deploying European troops to Ukraine as part of security guarantees following the end of the war

World » EU | March 5, 2025, Wednesday // 16:41

China’s Response to U.S. Tariffs: ‘We’ll Fight Until the End’

China has strongly responded to the United States’ decision to impose higher tariffs on Chinese goods, labeling the U.S. accusation that China is to blame for the fentanyl crisis

World | March 5, 2025, Wednesday // 11:03

Bulgaria Shifts Towards European Rearmament Policy, Says MP

Bulgaria’s stance on the war in Ukraine has taken a clear turn after a recent meeting of the Security Council at the Council of Ministers

Politics | March 5, 2025, Wednesday // 10:00
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Ukraine

Panic Mode: CIA Confirms Suspension of U.S. Aid and Intelligence Sharing with Ukraine

CIA Director John Ratcliffe has confirmed that the United States has suspended both arms deliveries and intelligence sharing with Ukraine

World » Ukraine | March 5, 2025, Wednesday // 18:05

Macron May Travel to Washington with Zelensky and Starmer

French President Emmanuel Macron may visit Washington alongside Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky

World » Ukraine | March 5, 2025, Wednesday // 15:10

Patriot Missiles: Ukraine’s Only Defense Against Russian Ballistic Threats in Danger

Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal has acknowledged the risk associated with the supply of missiles for the Patriot air defense system but remains optimistic that Ukraine can work with the United States

World » Ukraine | March 5, 2025, Wednesday // 09:39

Musk Suggests Zelensky Receive Amnesty for Peaceful Transition

Elon Musk, the billionaire entrepreneur and ally of US President Donald Trump, suggested that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky should be offered "amnesty"

World » Ukraine | March 4, 2025, Tuesday // 11:00

Vance: Zelensky Must Talk Peace or U.S. Won't Help

In a recent interview on Fox News, U.S. Vice President JD Vance criticized Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's approach to peace talks

World » Ukraine | March 4, 2025, Tuesday // 10:23

Trump to Zelensky: Make a Deal or You Won’t Be Around Long

US President Donald Trump recently indicated that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s leadership could be in jeopardy unless progress is made on a peace deal with Russia

World » Ukraine | March 4, 2025, Tuesday // 09:18
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria