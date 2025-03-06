Poll Reveals 70% of Americans Don't Blame Ukraine for the War with Russia

A recent Reuters/IPSOS poll conducted on March 3-4 reveals that 70% of Americans do not believe Ukraine is more responsible for the war it is facing against Russia. Just 7% of those surveyed placed more blame on Ukraine, while 23% either were unsure or did not respond to the question.

Among political affiliations, 81% of Democratic respondents agreed that Ukraine was not mainly to blame for the conflict, while 62% of Republicans shared the same view. However, 11% of Republican respondents felt that Ukraine bore the brunt of the responsibility for the war.

The poll also highlighted a divide among Americans regarding whether the US should receive a share of Ukrainian minerals in exchange for its support—an idea advocated by former President Donald Trump.

In related news, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky took to Twitter to express his appreciation for US President Joe Biden’s strong leadership and military aid, while also voicing regret over the tensions in the Oval Office on February 28.