One in Three Bulgarians Believe the Country Must Choose Between the West and Russia
A new study by JTN, conducted among 1,860 Bulgarians, explores the factors shaping Bulgarian identity, national pride, and views on the country’s future
A recent Reuters/IPSOS poll conducted on March 3-4 reveals that 70% of Americans do not believe Ukraine is more responsible for the war it is facing against Russia. Just 7% of those surveyed placed more blame on Ukraine, while 23% either were unsure or did not respond to the question.
Among political affiliations, 81% of Democratic respondents agreed that Ukraine was not mainly to blame for the conflict, while 62% of Republicans shared the same view. However, 11% of Republican respondents felt that Ukraine bore the brunt of the responsibility for the war.
The poll also highlighted a divide among Americans regarding whether the US should receive a share of Ukrainian minerals in exchange for its support—an idea advocated by former President Donald Trump.
In related news, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky took to Twitter to express his appreciation for US President Joe Biden’s strong leadership and military aid, while also voicing regret over the tensions in the Oval Office on February 28.
CIA Director John Ratcliffe has confirmed that the United States has suspended both arms deliveries and intelligence sharing with Ukraine
French President Emmanuel Macron may visit Washington alongside Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky
Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal has acknowledged the risk associated with the supply of missiles for the Patriot air defense system but remains optimistic that Ukraine can work with the United States
Elon Musk, the billionaire entrepreneur and ally of US President Donald Trump, suggested that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky should be offered "amnesty"
In a recent interview on Fox News, U.S. Vice President JD Vance criticized Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's approach to peace talks
US President Donald Trump recently indicated that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s leadership could be in jeopardy unless progress is made on a peace deal with Russia
