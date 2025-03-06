Bulgaria to Experience Pleasant March 6 with Temperatures Ranging from 11°C to 20°C

On March 6, the weather across Bulgaria will be sunny and calm. Temperatures will range from 15°C to 20°C, with Sofia expected to reach around 17°C.

Along the coast, it will be mostly sunny with light winds. Temperatures will range between 11°C and 14°C, while the sea water temperature will be around 5°C to 6°C. The sea waves will be mild, with heights of 1 to 2 degrees on the Douglas scale.

In the mountains, sunny conditions will prevail, accompanied by a light to moderate easterly-southeasterly wind. Temperatures will reach approximately 13°C at 1,200 meters and around 7°C at 2,000 meters.

Source: National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH)