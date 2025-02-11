Pazardzhik Emergency Department Treats Multiple Teen Cases Linked to Alcohol and Vaping

Society » INCIDENTS | March 5, 2025, Wednesday // 16:02
Bulgaria: Pazardzhik Emergency Department Treats Multiple Teen Cases Linked to Alcohol and Vaping @Pexels

The emergency department in Pazardzhik has reported five recent cases of underage patients admitted after consuming alcohol, stimulants, or engaging in risky behavior. The latest incident involved a 16-year-old girl, who was taken to the hospital shortly after midnight on March 4. Her mother found her in an incoherent state after she returned home from a gathering with friends, having consumed an unspecified amount of vodka. The girl was hospitalized in the Second Pediatric Ward in an intoxicated condition.

Earlier, on March 1, a 17-year-old boy was brought to the emergency department by paramedics after drinking more than half a liter of vodka while socializing with friends. Although medical staff provided treatment and explained the potential health risks, his parents declined hospitalization.

Another case occurred on the evening of February 28, when a 14-year-old was transported to the hospital following a scooter crash in Pazardzhik. The teenager, who admitted to driving at approximately 90 km/h, suffered multiple abrasions and a subcutaneous hematoma. Though a drug test returned negative, the boy disclosed that he had used a "Geek" vape two weeks prior and regularly consumed energy drinks, including on the day of the accident. He was admitted to the Neurosurgery Department and later discharged in stable condition.

On February 21, two 17-year-olds—a boy and a girl—were also treated for different forms of intoxication. The girl had been using tobacco products and an unidentified herb, while the boy experienced severe shortness of breath and chest pain after consuming three high-caffeine coffees and six energy drinks.

Medical professionals in Pazardzhik continue to raise concerns about the growing use of alcohol, stimulants, and other harmful substances among adolescents. They warn that despite repeated advisories, risky behaviors remain prevalent, often leading to serious health complications.

