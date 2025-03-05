Macron May Travel to Washington with Zelensky and Starmer

French President Emmanuel Macron may visit Washington alongside Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer, with the trip currently "under consideration." This was confirmed by French government spokeswoman Sophie Primas following a Council of Ministers meeting, as reported by Le Figaro.

Primas did not specify when the visit might take place but indicated it is expected "in the short term." Meanwhile, Macron is set to address the French public on Wednesday evening, ahead of a European defense summit scheduled in Brussels on Thursday.

Previously, Primas stated that France is working to restore dialogue between the United States and Ukraine to achieve a "lasting and durable peace." On Tuesday, Zelensky tweeted that Ukraine is ready to sign an agreement with the US and engage in peace negotiations, expressing regret over a dispute that arose in the White House on 28 February.

At the same time, CBS News reported that Washington is considering revisions to the provisions of the so-called minerals deal, as former US President Donald Trump is now seeking a "better" agreement.