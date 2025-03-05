Panic Mode: CIA Confirms Suspension of U.S. Aid and Intelligence Sharing with Ukraine
CIA Director John Ratcliffe has confirmed that the United States has suspended both arms deliveries and intelligence sharing with Ukraine
French President Emmanuel Macron may visit Washington alongside Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer, with the trip currently "under consideration." This was confirmed by French government spokeswoman Sophie Primas following a Council of Ministers meeting, as reported by Le Figaro.
Primas did not specify when the visit might take place but indicated it is expected "in the short term." Meanwhile, Macron is set to address the French public on Wednesday evening, ahead of a European defense summit scheduled in Brussels on Thursday.
Previously, Primas stated that France is working to restore dialogue between the United States and Ukraine to achieve a "lasting and durable peace." On Tuesday, Zelensky tweeted that Ukraine is ready to sign an agreement with the US and engage in peace negotiations, expressing regret over a dispute that arose in the White House on 28 February.
At the same time, CBS News reported that Washington is considering revisions to the provisions of the so-called minerals deal, as former US President Donald Trump is now seeking a "better" agreement.
A recent Reuters/IPSOS poll conducted on March 3-4 reveals that 70% of Americans do not believe Ukraine is more responsible for the war it is facing against Russia
Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal has acknowledged the risk associated with the supply of missiles for the Patriot air defense system but remains optimistic that Ukraine can work with the United States
Elon Musk, the billionaire entrepreneur and ally of US President Donald Trump, suggested that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky should be offered "amnesty"
In a recent interview on Fox News, U.S. Vice President JD Vance criticized Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's approach to peace talks
US President Donald Trump recently indicated that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s leadership could be in jeopardy unless progress is made on a peace deal with Russia
