Snowboarding Success for Bulgaria: Tervel Zamfirov Grabs Gold

Tervel Zamfirov claimed his second world title at the World Youth Snowboarding Championships in Zakopane, securing victory in the parallel slalom. Just a day after winning gold in the parallel giant slalom, he once again dominated the competition, finishing first in the qualification round and maintaining his lead throughout the event.

This latest triumph marks Zamfirov’s third career gold at the World Youth Championships and his sixth medal overall in these competitions. In a repeat of the previous day's final, he faced Italy’s Tommy Rabanser for the gold, this time finishing 1.32 seconds ahead. His path to the title included victories over Ukraine’s Mykhailo Kubalik in the round of 16, Austria’s Joachim Graffögl in the quarterfinals, and Italy’s Mike Santuari in the semifinals. With this win, the young snowboarder from Sofia now holds three world junior titles, in addition to his 2023 world championship gold from Bansko.

His sister, Malena Zamfirova, also delivered an impressive performance in the parallel slalom. Just 15 years old, she won silver, repeating her result from the parallel giant slalom the day before.

Zamfirova, who finished second in the qualification round, advanced through the direct eliminations by defeating Switzerland’s Anja Frank and Germany’s Zoe Jansing. In the semifinals, she overcame another German competitor, Aurelia Buccioni, to reach the gold-medal race. However, in the final, she was bested by Switzerland’s Ksenia von Siebenthal, securing her second silver medal at the championship.

