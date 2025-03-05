Snowboarding Success for Bulgaria: Tervel Zamfirov Grabs Gold

Bansko Makes History: Hosts FIS World Cup in Alpine Skiing 2024
Bulgaria is set to make history by hosting both alpine skiing and snowboarding World Cup events in the upcoming 2023/2024 season
Tervel Zamfirov claimed his second world title at the World Youth Snowboarding Championships in Zakopane, securing victory in the parallel slalom. Just a day after winning gold in the parallel giant slalom, he once again dominated the competition, finishing first in the qualification round and maintaining his lead throughout the event.
This latest triumph marks Zamfirov’s third career gold at the World Youth Championships and his sixth medal overall in these competitions. In a repeat of the previous day's final, he faced Italy’s Tommy Rabanser for the gold, this time finishing 1.32 seconds ahead. His path to the title included victories over Ukraine’s Mykhailo Kubalik in the round of 16, Austria’s Joachim Graffögl in the quarterfinals, and Italy’s Mike Santuari in the semifinals. With this win, the young snowboarder from Sofia now holds three world junior titles, in addition to his 2023 world championship gold from Bansko.
His sister, Malena Zamfirova, also delivered an impressive performance in the parallel slalom. Just 15 years old, she won silver, repeating her result from the parallel giant slalom the day before.
Zamfirova, who finished second in the qualification round, advanced through the direct eliminations by defeating Switzerland’s Anja Frank and Germany’s Zoe Jansing. In the semifinals, she overcame another German competitor, Aurelia Buccioni, to reach the gold-medal race. However, in the final, she was bested by Switzerland’s Ksenia von Siebenthal, securing her second silver medal at the championship.
Source: BNR
The draw for the Masters 1000 tournament in Indian Wells has been announced, with Bulgaria's Grigor Dimitrov set to begin his campaign in the second round
Bulgarian tennis player Grigor Dimitrov has dropped one place in the latest ATP world ranking
Bulgarian Radina Tomova, a former national rhythmic gymnastics competitor, has been disqualified for three years after testing positive for the banned diuretic hydrochlorothiazide
The English Premier League Cup, one of the most prestigious trophies in football, will make its way to Bulgaria
Viktoriya Tomova has advanced to the quarterfinals of the tennis tournament in Cluj-Napoca
The rise in sports betting activities has prompted governments to be more proactive in their regulations.
