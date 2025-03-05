Borissov: The Ruling Majority in Bulgaria Remains Unstable

EBRD Launches Star Venture Programme in Bulgaria
Boyko Borissov, leader of GERB, stated that the ruling majority in Bulgaria is unstable due to the fundamental differences between the parties that make up the coalition. He emphasized that the alliance was formed primarily to ensure the adoption of the budget and Bulgaria’s accession to the eurozone, but its stability remains uncertain.
His comments come in response to a warning from Dzhevdet Chakarov, chairman of the parliamentary group of "Democracy, Rights and Freedoms" - DPS Dogan faction, who suggested that his party might reconsider its support for the government. Chakarov cited ongoing persecution and repression against DPS members as the reason for their potential withdrawal.
Borissov reiterated that the government is highly vulnerable, as its constituent parties have opposing views. He noted that this instability allows any political force to shake the coalition whenever they choose. Regarding Bulgaria’s position on Ukraine, he expressed support for the government’s stance, calling it the only viable option at present.
He also pointed to the shifting political landscape in the United States, highlighting the evolving decisions on Ukraine. Borissaov referenced President Volodymyr Zelensky's recent position aligning with former U.S. President Donald Trump’s expectations, suggesting that this could lead to a rapid shift in the European stance on the conflict. He speculated that initial discussions on financial aid and military support might change course, with a stronger emphasis on bolstering Europe’s defense capabilities in coordination with NATO and the U.S.
Borissov expressed hope that Rosen Zhelyazkov, given the complexities of the current political climate, would be able to navigate the situation effectively. However, he implied that the reluctance to act decisively does not stem from GERB but from its coalition partners.
