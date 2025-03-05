Delyan Peevski, leader of "DPS - New Beginning," expressed his opposition to Bulgaria continuing its support for Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. Speaking on the matter of Ukraine, Peevski criticized the Bulgarian government, stating that it lacks a clear foreign policy stance regarding its relations with the United States and the European Union.

Peevski emphasized that his parliamentary group would support the 2025 Budget at its first reading but firmly stated their opposition to any further aid to Ukraine. He criticized the government for not having a defined position on the issue, claiming that there has been no clear communication on what they plan to invest when there is no available funding. He argued that the government’s actions amount to nothing more than empty rhetoric.

According to Peevski, all financial resources should be directed towards benefiting Bulgarian citizens, and any support for foreign nations should be reconsidered. He added that without prioritizing the needs of the Bulgarian people, there will not be enough funds for the country’s development. Peevski concluded by labeling the current government as a "shameful deal" that does not serve the interests of the Bulgarian people and predicted its eventual end.

Delyan Peevski is a Bulgarian businessman and politician. He has been a prominent figure in Bulgaria's political landscape, with significant influence and connections. Peevski was included in the U.S. Magnitsky Act in 2017, which imposed sanctions on him for alleged involvement in corrupt practices, including money laundering and misuse of public office. His inclusion in the act has been a point of controversy, with supporters denying the allegations and critics viewing it as a reflection of his alleged role in Bulgaria's political and economic corruption.