EBRD Launches Star Venture Programme in Bulgaria
Open call for applications to EBRD Star Venture programme for high-potential startups in Bulgaria until 20 March 2025
Delyan Peevski, leader of "DPS - New Beginning," expressed his opposition to Bulgaria continuing its support for Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. Speaking on the matter of Ukraine, Peevski criticized the Bulgarian government, stating that it lacks a clear foreign policy stance regarding its relations with the United States and the European Union.
Peevski emphasized that his parliamentary group would support the 2025 Budget at its first reading but firmly stated their opposition to any further aid to Ukraine. He criticized the government for not having a defined position on the issue, claiming that there has been no clear communication on what they plan to invest when there is no available funding. He argued that the government’s actions amount to nothing more than empty rhetoric.
According to Peevski, all financial resources should be directed towards benefiting Bulgarian citizens, and any support for foreign nations should be reconsidered. He added that without prioritizing the needs of the Bulgarian people, there will not be enough funds for the country’s development. Peevski concluded by labeling the current government as a "shameful deal" that does not serve the interests of the Bulgarian people and predicted its eventual end.
Delyan Peevski is a Bulgarian businessman and politician. He has been a prominent figure in Bulgaria's political landscape, with significant influence and connections. Peevski was included in the U.S. Magnitsky Act in 2017, which imposed sanctions on him for alleged involvement in corrupt practices, including money laundering and misuse of public office. His inclusion in the act has been a point of controversy, with supporters denying the allegations and critics viewing it as a reflection of his alleged role in Bulgaria's political and economic corruption.
Boyko Borissov, leader of GERB, stated that the ruling majority in Bulgaria is unstable due to the fundamental differences between the parties that make up the coalition
Kostadin Kostadinov, leader of the pro-Russian party "Revival," accused the government of conducting a special operation against his party
Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov announced that Bulgaria is establishing a Defense Innovation Center as part of its efforts to align with Europe's new rearmament plan
Bulgaria’s stance on the war in Ukraine has taken a clear turn after a recent meeting of the Security Council at the Council of Ministers
Ilian Vassilev, a political and economic analyst, and former diplomat, recently commented for BNR on Bulgaria’s stance amid the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict
Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov emphasized that Bulgaria cannot afford to take a position that forces it to choose between different approaches to the war in Ukraine as expressed by the European Union and the United States
