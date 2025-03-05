Kostadinov Accuses the Bulgarian Government of Special Operation Against 'Revival' Party

Kostadin Kostadinov, leader of the pro-Russian party "Revival," accused the government of conducting a special operation against his party. Speaking from the parliamentary podium, Kostadinov referred to the recent arrests of party sympathizers involved in a protest against the European Parliament and European Commission Representation office in Sofia.

The formal cause of the operation, according to Kostadinov, is the arrest of a 57-year-old man from Tervel who was accused of burning the EU flag. He also claimed that the entire parliamentary group of "Revival" is currently being surveilled, with attempts to hack their communications and crack passwords. Additionally, more than 2,500 of the party's members and active supporters have been cataloged and are being repeatedly harassed, with many being summoned to the police.

Kostadinov argued that this targeted repression is designed to intimidate the Bulgarian people through his party. He also challenged the Prosecutor General, Ivan Geshev, accusing him of cowardice for allegedly requesting immunity for "Revival" members, and invited him to ask for his immunity instead, as the party leader.

The statement by Kostadinov was met with a walkout from the "DPS - New Beginning" party and the WCC-DB group, who boycotted the speech. In response, Denitsa Sacheva from GERB, serving as the Speaker of the National Assembly, requested that Kostadinov refrain from continuing what she called "hate speech," urging that debates should maintain a respectful tone and avoid insults or epithets.

Meanwhile, "DPS - New Beginning" also voiced criticism of the parliamentary speaker, Natalia Kiselova, accusing her of secretly negotiating immunities. Stanislav Anastasov of the party expressed disapproval, stating that the parliament was allowing anti-European rhetoric and harmful arguments against Bulgaria to go unchecked. He urged Kiselova to act swiftly to restore Bulgaria's image by leaving the hall.

The session was briefly interrupted after a dispute with the MECH group, who were angered by the failure to include a proposal for a Temporary Committee to investigate possible sabotage and organized crime attempts to obstruct the European Public Prosecutor's Office. Following the break, the deputies agreed to prioritize this matter for discussion on the following day.

The day's parliamentary proceedings extended until the state budget for the year was approved in its first reading.