Bulgaria to Establish Defense Innovation Center to Align with European Rearmament Plan

Politics » DEFENSE | March 5, 2025, Wednesday // 12:00
Bulgaria to Establish Defense Innovation Center to Align with European Rearmament Plan

Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov announced that Bulgaria is establishing a Defense Innovation Center as part of its efforts to align with Europe's new rearmament plan. The center aims to enhance Bulgaria's defense industry capabilities in coordination with the European Union's strategic goals.

Zhelyazkov emphasized that as an EU member, Bulgaria must synchronize its defense sector's growth with the broader European defense initiatives. He highlighted that tomorrow's extraordinary European Council meeting will primarily focus on the financial mechanisms for rearmament over the next four years.

The creation of the Defense Innovation Center is seen as crucial for strengthening Bulgaria's defense capabilities. Zhelyazkov noted that the center would help consolidate the existing resources and expertise within the Bulgarian defense industry, which requires modernization to meet Europe's evolving defense expectations.

For the success of these efforts, Zhelyazkov called for the involvement of both the Minister of Defense and the Minister of Economy and Industry in the process. The Prime Minister stressed that Bulgaria's defense industry must adapt to stay competitive in the current geopolitical landscape and fulfill the demands of the EU's defense strategy.

By modernizing the defense sector, Bulgaria will be better positioned to contribute to Europe's security and its democratic values, Zhelyazkov concluded.

