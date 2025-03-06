Bulgarians Demand Increased Healthcare Funding, Survey Shows

According to a nationally representative survey conducted by Alpha Research, healthcare remains the top priority for Bulgarians when it comes to the allocation of funds in the 2025 Budget. A significant 57% of respondents emphasized that the largest increase should be directed towards healthcare. This sentiment cuts across all social, demographic, and electoral groups, with the only exception being individuals over 65, for whom pension increases take precedence.

In a close second place, with around 35-37% of support, are road infrastructure development and pension increases. Although the percentage of respondents backing these two priorities is nearly identical, the social groups driving the support differ. Infrastructure improvements are primarily advocated by younger and middle-aged people, men, individuals with higher incomes, and supporters of the political parties GERB, "We Continue the Change-Democratic Bulgaria" (WCC-DB), Revival, and "There Is Such a People" (TISP). On the other hand, pension hikes are most strongly favored by elderly individuals, especially pensioners in rural areas, as well as by Bulgarian Socialist Party (BSP) voters, with 64% of them prioritizing pensions over infrastructure.

Education, particularly the salaries of teachers and university lecturers, ranks fourth, with 20% of respondents supporting it. This priority is particularly emphasized by university graduates, people with children, residents of Sofia, and those who back WCC-DB and TISP.

Other priorities include national security and culture, each receiving 10% of support, while the Ministry of Interior's budget increases are only backed by 3.7% of respondents. This low support is possibly due to recent salary hikes for police officers, leaving other areas such as social services and pensions higher on people's agendas. Just under 8% of participants advocate for an increase in funding for other sectors.

A key finding of the survey is the overwhelming consensus among Bulgarians on the state’s fiscal policy. A majority, 66%, agree that state spending should be aligned with the country's financial capacity, avoiding an increase in inflation, deficit, or debt. In contrast, 25% support the idea of increasing state spending on social payments and other areas, even if it results in higher inflation or debt. Only 9% of those surveyed could not make a judgment on which fiscal policy would best suit the country.

The survey reflects a preference for a balanced and responsible fiscal approach, similar to household budgeting. Bulgarians seem to favor a prudent management of the country's finances, a stance that resonates across all social and electoral groups, with few exceptions. Any deviation from this approach, especially by political parties, cannot be easily justified to the public, according to the survey findings.

This study, carried out between February 20 and 28, 2025, was based on a sample of 1,000 adult citizens from all across Bulgaria. The research was conducted through in-person interviews using tablets, ensuring a broad representation of the population.