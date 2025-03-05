Bulgarian Woman in Hollywood Convicted of Running ‘Uber for Drugs’ Network

A Bulgarian woman living in Hollywood, Mirela Todorova, has been convicted of drug distribution after creating a network that investigators have likened to an "Uber for drugs," according to the LA Times. Todorova, 36, was found guilty of organizing fentanyl deliveries, some of which contributed to overdoses in 2020 and 2021. She faces a minimum of 20 years in prison for her role in distributing fentanyl, which is responsible for a significant number of overdose deaths in the U.S.

The court case included nine charges against Todorova, three of which resulted in serious bodily harm and three others in non-fatal overdoses. The victims who survived the overdoses provided testimony, along with a delivery driver who was involved in transporting the drugs. The witnesses accused Todorova of selling low-quality drugs in order to maximize her profits. In addition to fentanyl, Todorova was found guilty of selling methamphetamine, cocaine, and ecstasy.

Her sentencing, which is expected to take place on September 12, will follow her conviction. Some of the individuals involved in her drug network also faced charges for drug possession.