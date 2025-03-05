Bulgarian Woman in Hollywood Convicted of Running ‘Uber for Drugs’ Network

EBRD Launches Star Venture Programme in Bulgaria
Open call for applications to EBRD Star Venture programme for high-potential startups in Bulgaria until 20 March 2025
A Bulgarian woman living in Hollywood, Mirela Todorova, has been convicted of drug distribution after creating a network that investigators have likened to an "Uber for drugs," according to the LA Times. Todorova, 36, was found guilty of organizing fentanyl deliveries, some of which contributed to overdoses in 2020 and 2021. She faces a minimum of 20 years in prison for her role in distributing fentanyl, which is responsible for a significant number of overdose deaths in the U.S.
The court case included nine charges against Todorova, three of which resulted in serious bodily harm and three others in non-fatal overdoses. The victims who survived the overdoses provided testimony, along with a delivery driver who was involved in transporting the drugs. The witnesses accused Todorova of selling low-quality drugs in order to maximize her profits. In addition to fentanyl, Todorova was found guilty of selling methamphetamine, cocaine, and ecstasy.
Her sentencing, which is expected to take place on September 12, will follow her conviction. Some of the individuals involved in her drug network also faced charges for drug possession.
A man has been charged with attempted premeditated murder after attacking and seriously injuring a woman on a tram in Sofia
German authorities have uncovered a large-scale scheme involving Bulgarians and Romanians fraudulently receiving child benefits for non-existent or absent children
The mother of Bulgarian European Prosecutor Teodora Georgieva died in a house fire in the village of Beglezh, Pleven region, on February 15
A London jury has been unable to reach a unanimous verdict on three Bulgarians accused of spying for Russia
The Ransomhouse hacker group has claimed responsibility for stealing data from the Supreme Administrative Court’s information systems
A 37-year-old man from Stara Zagora has been detained after physically assaulting his two daughters
Bulgaria's Perperikon: A European Counterpart to Peru's Machu Picchu
Bulgarians Among EU's Least Frequent Vacationers, Struggling with Affordability