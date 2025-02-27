Electronic Travel Authorization Required for UK Entry from April 2025

Business » TOURISM | March 5, 2025, Wednesday // 10:16
Bulgaria: Electronic Travel Authorization Required for UK Entry from April 2025

Starting today, March 5, the UK is implementing a new system for issuing electronic travel permits. These permits, known as ETA (Electronic Travel Authorisation), will be required for anyone entering the UK without a visa or those who don’t need a visa, including Bulgarian citizens. The ETA application process is completed online and takes up to three days to be processed.

The new rules will come into full effect on April 2, 2025, when all eligible travelers will need to present an ETA upon entry. The authorization allows visitors to stay in the UK for up to six months for tourism, business, or short-term training. Travelers arriving under the Creative Workers Programme can stay for up to three months. Those using the ETA can also transit through airports or enter for an authorized paid engagement.

However, there are restrictions on the ETA. Holders will not be permitted to work for a British company or as self-employed individuals, unless they are engaged in an authorized paid activity. Additionally, they cannot access social benefits, live in the UK on frequent, consecutive visits, or use the ETA to marry or enter into a civil partnership.

The cost of obtaining an ETA is £10, and this requirement extends to children and infants as well. Applicants can apply for the permit through the UK ETA app, which is available for download from both the App Store and Google Play.

Tourism » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: UK, Eta, travel

Related Articles:

Tragic Fall: 28-Year-Old Bulgarian Woman Dies While Climbing UK Peak

A tragic accident in the UK has claimed the life of a 28-year-old Bulgarian woman who fell while attempting to climb Tryfan, one of the country’s most well-known peaks, standing at 900 meters.

Society » Incidents | February 27, 2025, Thursday // 16:04

Airline Ticket Sales Surge by 49% in 2024 as Bulgarians Travel More

Tourist agency GoVola has reported a substantial increase in airline ticket sales for 2024, reflecting both the growing enthusiasm of Bulgarians for travel and the company’s expanding presence in the market

Business » Tourism | February 26, 2025, Wednesday // 14:51

More British Students Choose Bulgaria for Medical Studies Amid UK Shortage

An increasing number of British students are choosing to study medicine in Bulgaria as competition for places at UK universities

Society » Education | February 21, 2025, Friday // 08:10

Starmer Seeks US Support for 30,000 European Troops in Ukraine to Ensure Ceasefire

﻿UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer is set to propose a plan to US President Donald Trump next week in Washington, calling for the deployment of 30,000 European troops to Ukraine to maintain a ceasefire

World » Ukraine | February 20, 2025, Thursday // 09:07

UK May Send Fighter Jets to Ukraine

The UK is considering the possibility of deploying Typhoon fighter jets to Ukraine for an air patrol mission

World » Ukraine | February 19, 2025, Wednesday // 12:24

Reform UK Surpasses 200,000 Members, Targets Labour

Reform UK leader Nigel Farage has announced that the party has surpassed 200,000 members

World | February 10, 2025, Monday // 12:00
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Tourism

Domestic and International Tourist Trips by Bulgarians Fall in Late 2024

In the last quarter of 2024, the number of Bulgarian citizens traveling both domestically and internationally decreased by 7.2% compared to the same period in 2023

Business » Tourism | March 3, 2025, Monday // 18:02

Higher Prices for Summer Stays on Bulgaria’s Northern Black Sea Coast

Prices for overnight stays on the Northern Black Sea Coast are set to rise this summer

Business » Tourism | March 2, 2025, Sunday // 13:30

Fewer Foreign Visitors to Bulgaria in January, While Bulgarians Travel Abroad More

In January, the number of foreign visitors to Bulgaria saw a slight decline, while Bulgarians continued to show a growing interest in traveling abroad

Business » Tourism | March 1, 2025, Saturday // 20:44

Second Air Ambulance Helicopter Arrives in Bulgaria

The second helicopter for emergency medical assistance by air landed in Bulgaria today at 15:38.

Business » Tourism | February 28, 2025, Friday // 16:53

New Low-Cost Flights from Sofia to Popular European Cities

Wizz Air has announced the launch of new flights from Sofia to two exciting destinations

Business » Tourism | February 27, 2025, Thursday // 14:07

Airline Ticket Sales Surge by 49% in 2024 as Bulgarians Travel More

Tourist agency GoVola has reported a substantial increase in airline ticket sales for 2024, reflecting both the growing enthusiasm of Bulgarians for travel and the company’s expanding presence in the market

Business » Tourism | February 26, 2025, Wednesday // 14:51
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria