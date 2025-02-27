Electronic Travel Authorization Required for UK Entry from April 2025

Starting today, March 5, the UK is implementing a new system for issuing electronic travel permits. These permits, known as ETA (Electronic Travel Authorisation), will be required for anyone entering the UK without a visa or those who don’t need a visa, including Bulgarian citizens. The ETA application process is completed online and takes up to three days to be processed.

The new rules will come into full effect on April 2, 2025, when all eligible travelers will need to present an ETA upon entry. The authorization allows visitors to stay in the UK for up to six months for tourism, business, or short-term training. Travelers arriving under the Creative Workers Programme can stay for up to three months. Those using the ETA can also transit through airports or enter for an authorized paid engagement.

However, there are restrictions on the ETA. Holders will not be permitted to work for a British company or as self-employed individuals, unless they are engaged in an authorized paid activity. Additionally, they cannot access social benefits, live in the UK on frequent, consecutive visits, or use the ETA to marry or enter into a civil partnership.

The cost of obtaining an ETA is £10, and this requirement extends to children and infants as well. Applicants can apply for the permit through the UK ETA app, which is available for download from both the App Store and Google Play.