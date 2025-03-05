Bulgaria Shifts Towards European Rearmament Policy, Says MP

Politics | March 5, 2025, Wednesday // 10:00
Photo: Stella Ivanova

Bulgaria’s stance on the war in Ukraine has taken a clear turn after a recent meeting of the Security Council at the Council of Ministers, according to Radoslav Ribarski, a member of parliament from "We Continue the Change - Democratic Bulgaria" (WCC-DB). Speaking on Bulgarian National Television, Ribarski remarked that Bulgaria is shifting away from previous hesitations and aligning itself with the European rearmament policy. This move reflects what Ursula von der Leyen has outlined, with Ribarski suggesting that Bulgaria is now ready to take a leadership role in this policy.

Despite differing views from the presidency, parliament, and the executive branch on the issue, Ribarski believes that these conflicting signals have placed Bulgaria in a position of uncertainty within the broader European framework. He noted that the current geopolitical landscape is highly fluid, with rapid changes occurring in just a few days. He stressed that the best guidance for Bulgaria would be to follow Europe's plans and the direction the continent is taking in its defense strategy.

Ribarski also emphasized that while there is a collective desire for peace, the core question remains what kind of peace will be achieved and whether it will be sustainable. He warned that without a just peace in Ukraine, any future steps may not secure long-term stability. Instead, they could lead to further rearmament, making the defense plans more extensive than those currently being put in place.

Looking back at Europe’s defense strategy, Ribarski pointed out that the European Commission now acknowledges that there should have been a clearer plan in the past. He recalled how defense spending surged during Donald Trump’s first term, signaling the need for Europe to prioritize its own defense capabilities. This shift towards rearmament, Ribarski suggested, has been long overdue, and Europe is now focused on preparing for the next stages of the conflict and defense efforts.

Source: BNT

Tags: Bulgaria, Ukraine, europe

