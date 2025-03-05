Patriot Missiles: Ukraine’s Only Defense Against Russian Ballistic Threats in Danger

Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal has acknowledged the risk associated with the supply of missiles for the Patriot air defense system but remains optimistic that Ukraine can work with the United States and other allies to resolve the issue. Speaking at a press conference on March 4, Shmyhal emphasized that Ukraine continues to receive air defense systems, missiles, and munitions from its partners, with reserves being provided from multiple sources. He highlighted the significant role of the US in supplying the Patriot system, which he described as the only defense capable of countering Russian ballistic missiles. He noted that the primary concern is ensuring the continued maintenance, repair, and supply of ammunition for the Patriot system so that Ukraine can sustain its defense against ongoing threats. However, he expressed confidence that a solution could be found in coordination with the country’s allies.

Meanwhile, Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko has invited Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, Russian President Vladimir Putin, and US President Donald Trump to Minsk for talks. In an interview with American blogger Mario Naufal, as reported by Belarusian state media BelTA, Lukashenko suggested that an agreement with Zelensky should be reached, as he claimed the majority of Ukrainian society supports him. He proposed that the three leaders meet in Minsk, emphasizing that it is just a short distance from Kyiv, making it convenient for discussions. He stated that the meeting could be conducted calmly and without unnecessary noise. However, Lukashenko clarified that he does not wish to act as a mediator in the negotiations, explaining that he dislikes the concept of mediation and does not want to position himself between major powers such as the US, Russia, or China. He stressed that successful mediation requires significant resources, something he believes Belarus does not possess. Previously, he had stated that decisions regarding the war in Ukraine could not be made without Ukraine’s direct participation.

US President Donald Trump has also weighed in on the situation, revealing during a speech in Congress that he received a letter from Zelensky expressing Ukraine’s willingness to engage in negotiations to achieve a lasting peace. According to Trump, the letter emphasized Ukraine’s readiness to work under his leadership to secure a durable agreement. It also expressed appreciation for the support the US has provided in maintaining Ukraine’s sovereignty and independence. Additionally, the letter reportedly reaffirmed Ukraine’s readiness to sign an agreement concerning minerals and security at a time of Trump’s choosing. Trump stated that he appreciated the letter and noted that the US has also been engaged in discussions with Russia, receiving signals indicating that Moscow is open to peace.

Reports had earlier suggested that the Trump administration and Ukraine were set to sign a mineral extraction agreement on March 4. On the same day, Zelensky posted on social media confirming Ukraine’s readiness to finalize the deal, though he expressed regret over an unspecified dispute in the Oval Office. It remained unclear whether the agreement had been altered from the original version scheduled for signing the previous Friday. A day earlier, Trump had reaffirmed that his administration remained open to finalizing the deal. During his congressional address, he also referenced the ongoing conflict, estimating that 2,000 people were being killed weekly on both sides and questioning whether the war should continue for another five years.

