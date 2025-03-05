Patriot Missiles: Ukraine’s Only Defense Against Russian Ballistic Threats in Danger

World » UKRAINE | March 5, 2025, Wednesday // 09:39
Bulgaria: Patriot Missiles: Ukraine’s Only Defense Against Russian Ballistic Threats in Danger

Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal has acknowledged the risk associated with the supply of missiles for the Patriot air defense system but remains optimistic that Ukraine can work with the United States and other allies to resolve the issue. Speaking at a press conference on March 4, Shmyhal emphasized that Ukraine continues to receive air defense systems, missiles, and munitions from its partners, with reserves being provided from multiple sources. He highlighted the significant role of the US in supplying the Patriot system, which he described as the only defense capable of countering Russian ballistic missiles. He noted that the primary concern is ensuring the continued maintenance, repair, and supply of ammunition for the Patriot system so that Ukraine can sustain its defense against ongoing threats. However, he expressed confidence that a solution could be found in coordination with the country’s allies.

Meanwhile, Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko has invited Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, Russian President Vladimir Putin, and US President Donald Trump to Minsk for talks. In an interview with American blogger Mario Naufal, as reported by Belarusian state media BelTA, Lukashenko suggested that an agreement with Zelensky should be reached, as he claimed the majority of Ukrainian society supports him. He proposed that the three leaders meet in Minsk, emphasizing that it is just a short distance from Kyiv, making it convenient for discussions. He stated that the meeting could be conducted calmly and without unnecessary noise. However, Lukashenko clarified that he does not wish to act as a mediator in the negotiations, explaining that he dislikes the concept of mediation and does not want to position himself between major powers such as the US, Russia, or China. He stressed that successful mediation requires significant resources, something he believes Belarus does not possess. Previously, he had stated that decisions regarding the war in Ukraine could not be made without Ukraine’s direct participation.

US President Donald Trump has also weighed in on the situation, revealing during a speech in Congress that he received a letter from Zelensky expressing Ukraine’s willingness to engage in negotiations to achieve a lasting peace. According to Trump, the letter emphasized Ukraine’s readiness to work under his leadership to secure a durable agreement. It also expressed appreciation for the support the US has provided in maintaining Ukraine’s sovereignty and independence. Additionally, the letter reportedly reaffirmed Ukraine’s readiness to sign an agreement concerning minerals and security at a time of Trump’s choosing. Trump stated that he appreciated the letter and noted that the US has also been engaged in discussions with Russia, receiving signals indicating that Moscow is open to peace.

Reports had earlier suggested that the Trump administration and Ukraine were set to sign a mineral extraction agreement on March 4. On the same day, Zelensky posted on social media confirming Ukraine’s readiness to finalize the deal, though he expressed regret over an unspecified dispute in the Oval Office. It remained unclear whether the agreement had been altered from the original version scheduled for signing the previous Friday. A day earlier, Trump had reaffirmed that his administration remained open to finalizing the deal. During his congressional address, he also referenced the ongoing conflict, estimating that 2,000 people were being killed weekly on both sides and questioning whether the war should continue for another five years.

Sources:

  • Ukrainska Pravda
  • CNN
  • BelTA
Ukraine » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Ukraine, patriot, Trump, Lukashenko

Related Articles:

Support Ukraine: 168 Bulgarian Intellectuals Sign Declaration, Urging Citizens to Join

A group of 168 prominent Bulgarian intellectuals has signed a declaration expressing their strong support for Ukraine’s fight for sovereignty and territorial integrity

Society | March 5, 2025, Wednesday // 18:14

Panic Mode: CIA Confirms Suspension of U.S. Aid and Intelligence Sharing with Ukraine

CIA Director John Ratcliffe has confirmed that the United States has suspended both arms deliveries and intelligence sharing with Ukraine

World » Ukraine | March 5, 2025, Wednesday // 18:05

Poll Reveals 70% of Americans Don't Blame Ukraine for the War with Russia

A recent Reuters/IPSOS poll conducted on March 3-4 reveals that 70% of Americans do not believe Ukraine is more responsible for the war it is facing against Russia

World » Ukraine | March 5, 2025, Wednesday // 17:08

EU Leaders to Discuss Potential Troop Deployment in Ukraine

EU leaders are set to discuss the possibility of deploying European troops to Ukraine as part of security guarantees following the end of the war

World » EU | March 5, 2025, Wednesday // 16:41

China’s Response to U.S. Tariffs: ‘We’ll Fight Until the End’

China has strongly responded to the United States’ decision to impose higher tariffs on Chinese goods, labeling the U.S. accusation that China is to blame for the fentanyl crisis

World | March 5, 2025, Wednesday // 11:03

Bulgaria Shifts Towards European Rearmament Policy, Says MP

Bulgaria’s stance on the war in Ukraine has taken a clear turn after a recent meeting of the Security Council at the Council of Ministers

Politics | March 5, 2025, Wednesday // 10:00
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Ukraine

Panic Mode: CIA Confirms Suspension of U.S. Aid and Intelligence Sharing with Ukraine

CIA Director John Ratcliffe has confirmed that the United States has suspended both arms deliveries and intelligence sharing with Ukraine

World » Ukraine | March 5, 2025, Wednesday // 18:05

Poll Reveals 70% of Americans Don't Blame Ukraine for the War with Russia

A recent Reuters/IPSOS poll conducted on March 3-4 reveals that 70% of Americans do not believe Ukraine is more responsible for the war it is facing against Russia

World » Ukraine | March 5, 2025, Wednesday // 17:08

Macron May Travel to Washington with Zelensky and Starmer

French President Emmanuel Macron may visit Washington alongside Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky

World » Ukraine | March 5, 2025, Wednesday // 15:10

Musk Suggests Zelensky Receive Amnesty for Peaceful Transition

Elon Musk, the billionaire entrepreneur and ally of US President Donald Trump, suggested that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky should be offered "amnesty"

World » Ukraine | March 4, 2025, Tuesday // 11:00

Vance: Zelensky Must Talk Peace or U.S. Won't Help

In a recent interview on Fox News, U.S. Vice President JD Vance criticized Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's approach to peace talks

World » Ukraine | March 4, 2025, Tuesday // 10:23

Trump to Zelensky: Make a Deal or You Won’t Be Around Long

US President Donald Trump recently indicated that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s leadership could be in jeopardy unless progress is made on a peace deal with Russia

World » Ukraine | March 4, 2025, Tuesday // 09:18
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria