'America Is Back!' – Trump Rallies Congress with Bold Promises

During his address to a joint session of Congress, U.S. President Donald Trump emphasized his administration’s accomplishments and priorities while facing opposition from Democratic lawmakers. At one point, a Democrat displayed a sign reading, "This is not normal," which a Republican lawmaker grabbed and discarded. The disruption led House Speaker Mike Johnson to warn Democratic hecklers that order would be restored, even if it required the intervention of the Sergeant at Arms. Representative Al Green was subsequently asked to leave the chamber.

As Trump began his speech, he greeted Vice President JD Vance, First Lady Melania Trump, and congressional members before declaring, "America is back," prompting a standing ovation and chants of "USA, USA" from Republican lawmakers. He claimed that his administration had achieved more in 43 days than others had in full terms, calling this the dawn of a "golden age" for the United States.

Ahead of the speech, Representative Zach Nunn outlined three key themes Trump would emphasize: American energy independence, national security, and economic recovery. Nunn praised Trump’s leadership, stating that his administration was putting "America first" by strengthening domestic industries and creating opportunities for the American workforce through trade skills and apprenticeship programs.

Trump also used the address to urge Congress to pass a bill that would "permanently ban and criminalize sex changes on children," calling it a "big lie" that any child could be "trapped in the wrong body." He stated that his administration was removing "wokeness" from schools, the military, and society, characterizing it as "trouble." Additionally, he announced plans to strengthen national defense by asking Congress to fund a "golden dome missile defense shield," a system he said was inspired by former President Ronald Reagan’s vision and already used by other nations like Israel.

Addressing economic concerns, Trump criticized the previous administration for what he described as an "economic catastrophe" and an "inflation nightmare," blaming their policies for rising energy prices and increased costs of living. He pledged to reverse these effects and "make America affordable again." He also announced efforts to revitalize the American shipbuilding industry by establishing a new office within the White House and offering tax incentives to encourage domestic ship production.

Trump also revisited the 2021 withdrawal from Afghanistan, calling it a "disastrous and incompetent" operation under the Biden administration and one of the most embarrassing moments in U.S. history. He revealed that the top terrorist responsible for the Abbey Gate bombing, which killed 13 U.S. service members, had been apprehended and was being brought to the U.S. to face justice. Trump thanked Pakistan for its role in capturing the suspect and expressed his support for the families of the fallen soldiers.

Meanwhile, trade tensions escalated between the U.S. and Canada, with Trump warning that any retaliatory tariffs imposed by Canada would be met with equal tariffs from the U.S. Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced 25% tariffs on $155 billion worth of American goods in response to U.S. trade policies. He framed the situation as a fight for Canada’s economic interests, emphasizing that his country would not back down. Trump, who has long advocated for protectionist trade policies, reaffirmed his stance, arguing that tariffs are necessary to boost domestic industry.

The trade conflict with China also deepened, with Beijing accusing the U.S. of using the fentanyl crisis as a pretext for raising tariffs on Chinese imports. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian dismissed the U.S. claims as an excuse to exert economic pressure, warning that China would "fight till the end" if the U.S. sought a trade war. China responded to the tariff increase by imposing levies on a range of U.S. agricultural products and restricting exports to certain American companies. Chinese officials emphasized that they would not be intimidated and urged the U.S. to engage in negotiations on equal footing.