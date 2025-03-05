PM: Bulgaria Cannot Afford to Choose Between EU and US on Security and the War in Ukraine

Politics | March 5, 2025, Wednesday // 07:06
Bulgaria: PM: Bulgaria Cannot Afford to Choose Between EU and US on Security and the War in Ukraine

Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov emphasized that Bulgaria cannot afford to take a position that forces it to choose between different approaches to the war in Ukraine as expressed by the European Union and the United States. He reaffirmed Bulgaria's stance that both entities are NATO allies and jointly contribute to the security of the country. According to Zhelyazkov, ensuring security for Ukraine and the EU is the key to achieving a just and lasting peace.

His remarks came after a meeting of the Security Council at the Council of Ministers, where the geopolitical landscape and its risks to national security were reviewed and analyzed. The discussion included evaluating potential scenarios in which the war continues or ends, as well as the implications of possible changes in U.S. support and involvement in various forms. The chairmen of all parliamentary groups had been invited to participate in the meeting.

Following the meeting, Zhelyazkov expressed gratitude to all participants for maintaining a constructive dialogue, noting that Bulgaria’s national security is a collective responsibility of the political forces. He stressed that any decisions Bulgaria defends on this matter will align with resolutions passed by the National Assembly and remain in harmony with broader European and transatlantic policies.

The Prime Minister also highlighted the European Commission’s newly unveiled defense plan, which seeks to mobilize nearly 800 billion euros over four years. The plan allows EU member states to increase defense spending even if they exceed the standard 3% budget deficit limit, while also permitting the redirection of cohesion funds toward military-industrial development. Bulgaria intends to take advantage of these opportunities to strengthen its defense capabilities and expand its domestic arms industry.

Zhelyazkov further noted the potential benefits of the European Commission’s React initiative, which aims to channel resources into a special fund for military industry reindustrialization. Bulgaria will explore options for utilizing these resources, alongside funding mechanisms through the national budget and other available avenues.

His comments came amid ongoing protests at the "TEREM-Khan Krum" military plant over unpaid salaries. The government’s commitment to the expansion of the defense sector is seen as a possible response to the concerns raised by workers and industry representatives.

The Security Council meeting underscored the importance of a unified national approach to security challenges. Zhelyazkov reiterated that Bulgaria remains committed to NATO and European security frameworks, emphasizing that peace can only be achieved through stability and defense cooperation.

Politics » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Bulgaria, EU, US, Zhelyazkov

Related Articles:

EBRD Launches Star Venture Programme in Bulgaria

Open call for applications to EBRD Star Venture programme for high-potential startups in Bulgaria until 20 March 2025

World » EU | March 6, 2025, Thursday // 23:00

Support Ukraine: 168 Bulgarian Intellectuals Sign Declaration, Urging Citizens to Join

A group of 168 prominent Bulgarian intellectuals has signed a declaration expressing their strong support for Ukraine’s fight for sovereignty and territorial integrity

Society | March 5, 2025, Wednesday // 18:14

Poll Reveals 70% of Americans Don't Blame Ukraine for the War with Russia

A recent Reuters/IPSOS poll conducted on March 3-4 reveals that 70% of Americans do not believe Ukraine is more responsible for the war it is facing against Russia

World » Ukraine | March 5, 2025, Wednesday // 17:08

Bulgaria to Experience Pleasant March 6 with Temperatures Ranging from 11°C to 20°C

On March 6, the weather across Bulgaria will be sunny and calm

Society » Environment | March 5, 2025, Wednesday // 17:00

EU Leaders to Discuss Potential Troop Deployment in Ukraine

EU leaders are set to discuss the possibility of deploying European troops to Ukraine as part of security guarantees following the end of the war

World » EU | March 5, 2025, Wednesday // 16:41

Borissov: The Ruling Majority in Bulgaria Remains Unstable

Boyko Borissov, leader of GERB, stated that the ruling majority in Bulgaria is unstable due to the fundamental differences between the parties that make up the coalition

Politics | March 5, 2025, Wednesday // 14:38
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Politics

Borissov: The Ruling Majority in Bulgaria Remains Unstable

Boyko Borissov, leader of GERB, stated that the ruling majority in Bulgaria is unstable due to the fundamental differences between the parties that make up the coalition

Politics | March 5, 2025, Wednesday // 14:38

Peevski Opposes Continued Bulgarian Support for Zelensky

Delyan Peevski, leader of "DPS - New Beginning," expressed his opposition to Bulgaria continuing its support for Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky

Politics | March 5, 2025, Wednesday // 14:05

Kostadinov Accuses the Bulgarian Government of Special Operation Against 'Revival' Party

Kostadin Kostadinov, leader of the pro-Russian party "Revival," accused the government of conducting a special operation against his party

Politics | March 5, 2025, Wednesday // 13:04

Bulgaria to Establish Defense Innovation Center to Align with European Rearmament Plan

Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov announced that Bulgaria is establishing a Defense Innovation Center as part of its efforts to align with Europe's new rearmament plan

Politics » Defense | March 5, 2025, Wednesday // 12:00

Bulgaria Shifts Towards European Rearmament Policy, Says MP

Bulgaria’s stance on the war in Ukraine has taken a clear turn after a recent meeting of the Security Council at the Council of Ministers

Politics | March 5, 2025, Wednesday // 10:00

Analyst: Bulgaria’s Pro-Russian Stance Cloaked in Trumpism

Ilian Vassilev, a political and economic analyst, and former diplomat, recently commented for BNR on Bulgaria’s stance amid the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict

Politics | March 5, 2025, Wednesday // 08:00
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria