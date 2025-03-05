PM: Bulgaria Cannot Afford to Choose Between EU and US on Security and the War in Ukraine

Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov emphasized that Bulgaria cannot afford to take a position that forces it to choose between different approaches to the war in Ukraine as expressed by the European Union and the United States. He reaffirmed Bulgaria's stance that both entities are NATO allies and jointly contribute to the security of the country. According to Zhelyazkov, ensuring security for Ukraine and the EU is the key to achieving a just and lasting peace.

His remarks came after a meeting of the Security Council at the Council of Ministers, where the geopolitical landscape and its risks to national security were reviewed and analyzed. The discussion included evaluating potential scenarios in which the war continues or ends, as well as the implications of possible changes in U.S. support and involvement in various forms. The chairmen of all parliamentary groups had been invited to participate in the meeting.

Following the meeting, Zhelyazkov expressed gratitude to all participants for maintaining a constructive dialogue, noting that Bulgaria’s national security is a collective responsibility of the political forces. He stressed that any decisions Bulgaria defends on this matter will align with resolutions passed by the National Assembly and remain in harmony with broader European and transatlantic policies.

The Prime Minister also highlighted the European Commission’s newly unveiled defense plan, which seeks to mobilize nearly 800 billion euros over four years. The plan allows EU member states to increase defense spending even if they exceed the standard 3% budget deficit limit, while also permitting the redirection of cohesion funds toward military-industrial development. Bulgaria intends to take advantage of these opportunities to strengthen its defense capabilities and expand its domestic arms industry.

Zhelyazkov further noted the potential benefits of the European Commission’s React initiative, which aims to channel resources into a special fund for military industry reindustrialization. Bulgaria will explore options for utilizing these resources, alongside funding mechanisms through the national budget and other available avenues.

His comments came amid ongoing protests at the "TEREM-Khan Krum" military plant over unpaid salaries. The government’s commitment to the expansion of the defense sector is seen as a possible response to the concerns raised by workers and industry representatives.

The Security Council meeting underscored the importance of a unified national approach to security challenges. Zhelyazkov reiterated that Bulgaria remains committed to NATO and European security frameworks, emphasizing that peace can only be achieved through stability and defense cooperation.