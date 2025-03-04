Zelensky Ready for Peace Under Trump’s Leadership

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has outlined initial steps towards ending the war, stressing that Ukraine is prepared to act swiftly to establish peace, provided Russia reciprocates. He proposed that the first steps could include a prisoner exchange and an immediate cessation of aerial and naval hostilities, halting missile strikes, long-range drone attacks, and bombings of energy and civilian infrastructure.

Zelensky emphasized that Ukraine seeks a "strong final deal" and is ready to work with the United States to secure a lasting resolution. He reaffirmed his appreciation for U.S. support and referenced the impact of military aid, including Javelin systems provided by former President Donald Trump, which he described as a turning point. In a recent statement, Zelensky expressed regret over the events of his last visit to the White House and stressed the importance of constructive future cooperation.

"None of us wants an endless war. Ukraine is ready to come to the negotiating table as soon as possible to bring lasting peace closer. Nobody wants peace more than Ukrainians. My team and I stand ready to work under President Trump’s strong leadership to get a peace that lasts. We are ready to work fast to end the war..."

In this context, U.S. Vice President JD Vance has linked the resumption of American aid to Ukraine's willingness to engage in negotiations. He stressed that while the U.S. supports Ukraine’s sovereignty, the conflict cannot continue indefinitely, and the Ukrainian government must come to the negotiating table. Vance highlighted that U.S. President Trump remains committed to a rare minerals agreement with Ukraine and accused Ukrainian officials of not negotiating in good faith. He also criticized the current aid distribution, arguing that Europe has received more favorable terms than the U.S.

Meanwhile, U.S. House Speaker Mike Johnson has described the current pause in military assistance as temporary, tying it to the fallout from Zelensky's meeting at the White House. Johnson urged Zelensky to take corrective steps to move forward with an agreement that would benefit all parties. He also expressed optimism that Zelensky is open to finalizing the mineral deal, which the Biden administration sees as crucial to securing U.S.-Ukrainian cooperation.

On the European front, UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer recently spoke with Zelensky following a discussion with Trump, reiterating the importance of working towards a sustainable peace. Starmer praised Zelensky’s commitment to a resolution and emphasized that any peace agreement must be lasting and secure. Zelensky, in turn, thanked Starmer for his support and stated that Ukraine remains dedicated to coordinating its efforts with the United States and European allies to achieve a just peace with firm security guarantees.

Additionally, Zelensky welcomed a new European Commission initiative aimed at strengthening European defense, stating that Ukraine will receive additional air defense systems and missiles. He described this development as an essential step toward ending the war. At the same time, he instructed Ukrainian defense and intelligence officials to contact their U.S. counterparts for clarity on the status of military aid. He noted that past interruptions in assistance, including humanitarian and military aid, had been resolved quickly, and he remains focused on maintaining a strong partnership with the United States.

Zelensky also pointed out that Russia has not altered its demands, which include reducing Ukraine’s military capabilities, territorial concessions, and significant political changes. He emphasized that Ukraine remains committed to its sovereignty and will continue to resist any proposals that undermine its national security.

