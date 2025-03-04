Bulgaria: Recount of 2024 Election Data Begins After Constitutional Court Ruling

The Central Election Commission (CEC) in Bulgaria has tasked "Information Services" with re-entering election data into the system for computer processing of results from the October 27 parliamentary elections. This follows a ruling by the Constitutional Court last week, which mandated a recount of ballots amid concerns that the "Greatness" party may have surpassed the 4% threshold required to enter the National Assembly.

CEC Deputy Chairperson and spokesperson Rositsa Mateva explained that a second team, different from the initial one, would enter the same data from the paper protocols provided by the Constitutional Court. Following this, "Information Services," in coordination with the CEC, would conduct a verification process to ensure that the re-entered data fully matches the information in the protocols. Once this verification is complete, the company will provide a technical medium containing the protocol data, enabling a comparison between the manually entered data and the digital records.

After this phase, "Information Services" will apply the established methodology to determine the election results and allocate mandates accordingly. The company must submit a report detailing key electoral statistics, including the total number of ballots found, the counts of valid and invalid votes, the number of votes for the "I do not support anyone" option, and the percentage equivalent of 4% of the valid votes. Additionally, the CEC will need to analyze which parties and coalitions surpass the 4% threshold, how mandates are distributed in the 51st National Assembly across multi-member electoral districts, and whether the recalculated results would lead to any changes in the composition of the legislature.

The Constitutional Court reviewed election documentation from 2,204 polling stations, re-examined the vote count, and directed the CEC to recalculate the election results to assess any potential impact on mandate distribution and the final list of elected members of parliament.