Mostly Sunny Across Bulgaria on March 5, Warmer in the Afternoon

On March 5, Bulgaria will experience mostly sunny weather with a light northwesterly wind. Morning temperatures will range between minus 4°C and 1°C, with Sofia seeing lows of around minus 2°C. Daytime temperatures will rise, reaching between 13°C and 18°C across the country, with the capital expecting a high of about 15°C.

Along the Black Sea coast, the day will also be mostly sunny, though some areas may experience low clouds or morning fog. Winds will be light, coming from the west-northwest in the morning and shifting to a southerly direction in the afternoon. Coastal temperatures will vary between 10°C and 14°C. The sea water temperature is expected to be between 5°C and 6°C, with wave heights reaching 1 to 2 degrees on the Douglas scale.

In the mountains, conditions will be clear and sunny, accompanied by light to moderate easterly-northeasterly winds. At an altitude of 1,200 meters, temperatures will be around 10°C, while at 2,000 meters, they will be closer to 4°C.

Source: National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH)