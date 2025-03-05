Bulgarian Defense Industry Crisis: Workers Protest Unpaid Wages in Targovishte

Politics » DEFENSE | March 4, 2025, Tuesday // 16:20
Bulgaria: Bulgarian Defense Industry Crisis: Workers Protest Unpaid Wages in Targovishte @BGNES

Workers at the state-owned "Terem - Khan Krum" armored vehicle repair plant in Targovishte staged a protest, blocking traffic on the Sofia-Varna road for about an hour. Their demands include the payment of overdue wages and the securing of work orders for the year. Nearly 170 employees have not received their salaries for December and January, and they warn that if the situation is not resolved, more protests will follow.

This demonstration follows a similar protest in mid-January, when workers also raised concerns over unpaid wages. Representatives from major Bulgarian trade unions, including the Confederation of Independent Trade Union Organizations of the Bulgarian Army (CITUB) and the National Trade Union "Defense" at the Confederation of Labour "Podkrepa," joined the demonstration in support of the workers. Among those present were Georgi Bratovanov from CITUB and Todor Vodenov, chairman of the "Defense" union, as well as local union leaders Nikolay Dyakov and Vasil Nikolov.

Union representatives argue that the Ministry of Defense must take decisive action to resolve the issue. According to Vodenov, the Defense Council should ensure that contracts are concluded with "Terem" enterprises to fulfill their obligations to the Bulgarian army. He highlighted that while similar problems had been encountered in Veliko Tarnovo, they were successfully resolved. The plants in Varna and Kostenets are also reportedly operating without major issues.

Vodenov criticized the management of "Terem Holding" and the Ministry of Defense for their handling of the situation, attributing the crisis to poor planning and decision-making. He pointed out that this is at least the third warning from workers since late November. Meanwhile, some employees have started seeking their salaries through the courts, which could lead to additional financial burdens for the company, including legal fees and expenses.

Despite the financial difficulties, the Targovishte plant has an active contract with the Ministry of Defense for the repair of four tanks. Two of them were completed and delivered in January, while the remaining two are still under repair. Bratovanov noted that the contract is still in effect and fully funded, yet salaries remain unpaid. He emphasized that responsibility lies with the holding company’s board of directors, which oversees operational decisions.

On March 6, a sectoral council meeting at the Ministry of Defense is expected to address the issue, with union leaders pushing for a discussion with the minister regarding the overall state of "Terem" and, in particular, the Targovishte plant.

At the end of the protest, workers adopted a declaration addressed to the Minister of Defense and the management of "Terem Holding" Ltd. In it, they demand the regular payment of salaries and greater transparency regarding the factory’s future. They also reaffirmed that their facility is a military plant and should not be repurposed for civilian production.

Sources:

  • BTA
  • BNR
Defense » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: protest, TEREM, defense

Related Articles:

Bulgaria to Establish Defense Innovation Center to Align with European Rearmament Plan

Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov announced that Bulgaria is establishing a Defense Innovation Center as part of its efforts to align with Europe's new rearmament plan

Politics » Defense | March 5, 2025, Wednesday // 12:00

Bulgaria Jails Protesters After Anti-Euro Demonstration Turns Violent

The Sofia City Court has upheld the decision to keep four individuals in permanent detention following their arrest during the February 22 protest organized by the pro-Russian "Revival" party

Politics | March 4, 2025, Tuesday // 15:00

Vucic Attacks Bulgarian-Origin Journalist, Ignites Backlash in Serbia

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic recently targeted Lidija Georgiev, a journalist from Serbian public broadcaster RTS

World » Southeast Europe | March 4, 2025, Tuesday // 12:03

EU Unveils Bold €800 Billion Defense Plan

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has unveiled a comprehensive plan aimed at significantly boosting Europe’s defense capabilities

World » EU | March 4, 2025, Tuesday // 11:16

Bulgaria: Revival’s Protest Against the Euro Draws Small Crowd Amid Heavy Police Presence

The protest organized by the pro-Russian "Revival" party against the adoption of the euro in Bulgaria gathered in front of the National Assembly but did not attract the large crowds promised by party leader Kostadin Kostadinov

Politics | February 26, 2025, Wednesday // 10:13

Defense Minister Discusses New Radars and Budget Challenges for Bulgaria's Armed Forces

Bulgaria has initiated discussions on acquiring new radars, according to Defense Minister Atanas Zapryanov

Politics » Defense | February 25, 2025, Tuesday // 18:01
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Defense

NATO Strengthens Eastern Defense: Massive Military Drills in Romania, Bulgaria, and Greece

Romania, Bulgaria, and Greece are hosting large-scale military exercises to test the readiness of NATO’s newest rapid reaction force

Politics » Defense | March 4, 2025, Tuesday // 13:19

Bulgaria’s F-16 Delivery Confirmed for 2025

Bulgaria will receive all of its F-16 fighters by the end of 2025

Politics » Defense | February 26, 2025, Wednesday // 17:54

Ukrainian Intelligence Chief Warns: Russia's Next Target Could Be Bulgaria and Neighboring States

Ukrainian military intelligence chief Kyrylo Budanov has warned that Russia remains committed to its imperial ambitions and sees the countries of the former Warsaw Pact as part of its long-term expansion plans

Politics » Defense | February 26, 2025, Wednesday // 16:12

Bulgaria Finalizes Deal for US Javelin Missiles

The Bulgarian Council of Ministers has approved a contract with the United States for the purchase of Javelin missiles

Politics » Defense | February 26, 2025, Wednesday // 11:33

Defense Minister Discusses New Radars and Budget Challenges for Bulgaria's Armed Forces

Bulgaria has initiated discussions on acquiring new radars, according to Defense Minister Atanas Zapryanov

Politics » Defense | February 25, 2025, Tuesday // 18:01

Huge Military Convoys to Pass Through Bulgaria

From February 22 to March 20, military convoys will be passing through Bulgaria as part of the NATO exercise "Steadfast Dart -2025"

Politics » Defense | February 21, 2025, Friday // 18:30
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria