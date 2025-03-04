Bulgaria Jails Protesters After Anti-Euro Demonstration Turns Violent

The Sofia City Court has upheld the decision to keep four individuals in permanent detention following their arrest during the February 22 protest organized by the pro-Russian "Revival" party. The demonstration, which turned violent, saw acts of vandalism against the House of Europe in Sofia, which houses the representation offices of European institutions. The court’s ruling is final.

The judges determined that there was sufficient evidence to support the charges against the detainees, including one who is the son of a deputy. They cited the serious nature of the offenses, the risk of the accused fleeing, and the potential for them to commit further crimes. According to the court’s reasoning, the attack took place in broad daylight in a central part of the capital, witnessed by numerous bystanders, making it a particularly audacious and cynical act. While the defendants have no prior criminal records, the court stated that this does not diminish the severity of their actions, as they directly targeted an institutional building and law enforcement officers. The ruling emphasized that maintaining public order is essential to upholding the rule of law.

Inside the packed courtroom, the decision sparked an immediate reaction from supporters of "Revival," who expressed their discontent with boos and insults directed at the judicial panel. The party’s leader, Kostadin Kostadinov, denounced the ruling, referring to the detained individuals as "the first political prisoners in Bulgaria." He insisted that the court’s decision would not deter "Revival" from its cause and vowed to continue their struggle.

Kostadinov also accused political figures, including Boyko Borissov, Delyan Peevski, and Borislav Sarafov, of orchestrating the proceedings. He addressed the pending parliamentary vote on lifting the immunity of four "Revival" MPs, which had been requested by Prosecutor General Sarafov, making it clear that his party members would not voluntarily comply. Instead, the issue will have to be decided in the plenary hall, where Kostadinov claims it will reveal "who stands on which side."

Earlier in the hearing, the defense argued that the four accused individuals had no prior legal offenses and maintained that the prosecution had not presented irrefutable proof of their guilt. However, the prosecution countered that the available evidence was sufficient and insisted that, while there was no risk of the defendants attempting to flee, there was a likelihood they could commit further crimes.

Before the court session, "Revival" supporters gathered outside the courthouse in solidarity with the detainees, with several party MPs in attendance. Kostadinov, speaking to the crowd, framed the legal actions as an attack on his party and its supporters, stating that those detained were being punished simply for wanting "to be free people in a free country."

