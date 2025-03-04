Tear Gas and Turmoil: Opposition MPs Disrupt Serbian Assembly Session

Bulgaria: Tear Gas and Turmoil: Opposition MPs Disrupt Serbian Assembly Session

Serbia’s parliament descended into chaos on Tuesday as opposition lawmakers clashed with security personnel, hurled smoke grenades and tear gas, and disrupted a legislative session with vuvuzelas. The thick smoke quickly engulfed the chamber, making it difficult to see and forcing Assembly President Ana Brnabić to struggle through her speech.

The turmoil erupted after the ruling coalition, led by the Serbian Progressive Party (SNS), approved the parliamentary agenda. Opposition deputies stormed toward the speaker’s podium, engaging in physical altercations with security guards. Others ignited smoke bombs, filling the hall with clouds of black and pink smoke, as shown in live broadcasts from the session.

The chaos is part of escalating tensions fueled by ongoing student protests, which began in response to the collapse of a train station roof in Novi Sad four months ago, killing 15 people. What started as demands for accountability has evolved into one of the biggest challenges to the Serbian government in recent years.

Brnabić confirmed that two lawmakers sustained injuries during the incident. One of them, Jasmina Obradović from SNS, suffered a stroke and remains in critical condition. Despite the disruptions, Brnabić insisted that parliament would continue its work and defend Serbia’s institutions.

Tuesday’s session was set to approve an increase in university funding, a key demand of students who have been blocking faculties since December. Parliament was also expected to formally acknowledge the resignation of Prime Minister Miloš Vučević. However, additional items introduced by the ruling coalition triggered the opposition’s outrage, escalating tensions further.

Serbian media have speculated that the violent scenes inside the parliament could be linked to external influences, with some reports suggesting it was orchestrated in line with a scenario allegedly devised by Kosovo’s Prime Minister Albin Kurti.

