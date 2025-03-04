EU Unveils Bold €800 Billion Defense Plan

World » EU | March 4, 2025, Tuesday // 11:16
Bulgaria: EU Unveils Bold €800 Billion Defense Plan

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has unveiled a comprehensive plan aimed at significantly boosting Europe’s defense capabilities, which could mobilize nearly €800 billion ($841.4 billion). She emphasized the urgency of this move in response to the ongoing conflict in Ukraine and Europe's broader security needs.

Speaking on Tuesday, von der Leyen declared that Europe is entering an era of rearmament, with the EU committed to massively increasing defense spending. The plan is designed to address both the immediate requirements of supporting Ukraine and the longer-term necessity for Europe to take greater responsibility for its own defense.

The proposed strategy includes freeing up budgets for EU member states to invest in defense, as well as facilitating loans of up to €150 billion to support these investments. Von der Leyen also highlighted that the European Commission would work to harness private capital to further bolster defense capabilities. She mentioned that she had outlined the "Rearm Europe Plan" in a letter to the leaders of the European Council, ahead of a meeting scheduled for Thursday.

The announcement comes in the wake of a significant shift in U.S. policy. U.S. President Donald Trump revealed that he would be suspending all military aid to Ukraine, following a tense public fallout with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in the Oval Office. In response to this, U.S. Vice President JD Vance dismissed the idea of deploying 20,000 British and French troops to Ukraine as a peacekeeping force, claiming that such an effort would not be enough to secure lasting peace.

Von der Leyen’s proposal aims to leverage all available financial tools to ensure EU member states can quickly and significantly increase their defense spending, reflecting Europe's readiness to address the pressing security challenges of the current geopolitical climate.

EU » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: European, EU, defense, von der leyen

Related Articles:

Bulgaria to Establish Defense Innovation Center to Align with European Rearmament Plan

Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov announced that Bulgaria is establishing a Defense Innovation Center as part of its efforts to align with Europe's new rearmament plan

Politics » Defense | March 5, 2025, Wednesday // 12:00

PM: Bulgaria Cannot Afford to Choose Between EU and US on Security and the War in Ukraine

Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov emphasized that Bulgaria cannot afford to take a position that forces it to choose between different approaches to the war in Ukraine as expressed by the European Union and the United States

Politics | March 5, 2025, Wednesday // 07:06

European Prosecutors Freeze Millions in Bulgaria Amid Fraud Investigations

In 2023, the European Public Prosecutor's Office (EPPO) initiated 97 investigations in Bulgaria concerning fraud involving EU funds, with the estimated damages reaching €487.65 million

World » EU | March 4, 2025, Tuesday // 16:36

Bulgarian Defense Industry Crisis: Workers Protest Unpaid Wages in Targovishte

Workers at the state-owned "Terem - Khan Krum" armored vehicle repair plant in Targovishte staged a protes

Politics » Defense | March 4, 2025, Tuesday // 16:20

Bulgaria Leads EU in Low-Wage Workers

In 2022, 14.7% of workers in the European Union were classified as low-wage earners, marking a decline from 16.2% in 2018

Society | February 28, 2025, Friday // 23:00

EC Proposes Major Cuts to Green Deal Requirements, Easing Business Burdens

The European Commission has introduced a package of proposals aimed at simplifying EU regulations, boosting competitiveness, and increasing investment potential

World » EU | February 27, 2025, Thursday // 11:00
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from EU

European Prosecutors Freeze Millions in Bulgaria Amid Fraud Investigations

In 2023, the European Public Prosecutor's Office (EPPO) initiated 97 investigations in Bulgaria concerning fraud involving EU funds, with the estimated damages reaching €487.65 million

World » EU | March 4, 2025, Tuesday // 16:36

Europe Considers Seizing €200B in Russian Assets

European nations have begun to unite around the idea of confiscating over €200 billion worth of frozen Russian assets as part of broader discussions on securing a ceasefire agreement in Ukraine

World » EU | March 4, 2025, Tuesday // 09:43

Two Killed, 11 Injured in Mannheim Car Ramming

A 40-year-old German man from Ludwigshafen has been detained in connection with the car ramming attack in Mannheim that left at least two people dead and 11 others injured

World » EU | March 4, 2025, Tuesday // 08:45

EC Proposes Major Cuts to Green Deal Requirements, Easing Business Burdens

The European Commission has introduced a package of proposals aimed at simplifying EU regulations, boosting competitiveness, and increasing investment potential

World » EU | February 27, 2025, Thursday // 11:00

Trump Threatens 25% Tariffs on EU, Says Ukraine Must Drop NATO Hopes

During the first Cabinet meeting of his second term, U.S. President Donald Trump announced plans to impose a 25% tariff on the European Union, accusing the bloc of being designed to take advantage of the United States

World » EU | February 27, 2025, Thursday // 09:37

France and Germany Eye Nuclear Deterrence as Europe Seeks Security Independence

France has expressed its readiness to provide nuclear protection for Europe, with fighter jets carrying nuclear weapons potentially deployed to Germany in response to increasing concerns over the U.S. security commitment

World » EU | February 25, 2025, Tuesday // 10:43
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria