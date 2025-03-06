Energy Expert: Trump's Message to Bulgaria Hints at Russian Gas Alignment

Donald Trump recently sent a letter to Bulgarian President Rumen Radev, mentioning Bulgaria's key role in both ensuring peace in Ukraine and maintaining reliable energy supplies. Energy expert Viktor Minchev discussed the letter on NOVA NEWS, offering his interpretation of its implications.

Minchev suggested that Trump's mention of Bulgaria's position in energy matters might subtly indicate a call for the country to align more closely with Russia on the gas market, especially in light of the ongoing conflict in Ukraine. He pointed out that the TurkStream pipeline, which passes through Bulgaria, plays a significant role in supplying energy to Serbia and Hungary, both of which maintain close ties with Russia.

However, the expert emphasized that Trump's focus in the letter was not necessarily about ensuring energy security for Bulgaria. Minchev noted that since the war in Ukraine began, Bulgaria has successfully secured the necessary energy supplies through its partnerships with Greece and Azerbaijan.

Source: NOVA NEWS