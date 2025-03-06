Energy Expert: Trump's Message to Bulgaria Hints at Russian Gas Alignment

Business » ENERGY | March 5, 2025, Wednesday // 09:07
Bulgaria: Energy Expert: Trump's Message to Bulgaria Hints at Russian Gas Alignment

Donald Trump recently sent a letter to Bulgarian President Rumen Radev, mentioning Bulgaria's key role in both ensuring peace in Ukraine and maintaining reliable energy supplies. Energy expert Viktor Minchev discussed the letter on NOVA NEWS, offering his interpretation of its implications.

Minchev suggested that Trump's mention of Bulgaria's position in energy matters might subtly indicate a call for the country to align more closely with Russia on the gas market, especially in light of the ongoing conflict in Ukraine. He pointed out that the TurkStream pipeline, which passes through Bulgaria, plays a significant role in supplying energy to Serbia and Hungary, both of which maintain close ties with Russia.

However, the expert emphasized that Trump's focus in the letter was not necessarily about ensuring energy security for Bulgaria. Minchev noted that since the war in Ukraine began, Bulgaria has successfully secured the necessary energy supplies through its partnerships with Greece and Azerbaijan.

Source: NOVA NEWS

Energy » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: energy, Trump, Bulgaria

Related Articles:

EBRD Launches Star Venture Programme in Bulgaria

Open call for applications to EBRD Star Venture programme for high-potential startups in Bulgaria until 20 March 2025

World » EU | March 6, 2025, Thursday // 23:00

Support Ukraine: 168 Bulgarian Intellectuals Sign Declaration, Urging Citizens to Join

A group of 168 prominent Bulgarian intellectuals has signed a declaration expressing their strong support for Ukraine’s fight for sovereignty and territorial integrity

Society | March 5, 2025, Wednesday // 18:14

Panic Mode: CIA Confirms Suspension of U.S. Aid and Intelligence Sharing with Ukraine

CIA Director John Ratcliffe has confirmed that the United States has suspended both arms deliveries and intelligence sharing with Ukraine

World » Ukraine | March 5, 2025, Wednesday // 18:05

Bulgaria to Experience Pleasant March 6 with Temperatures Ranging from 11°C to 20°C

On March 6, the weather across Bulgaria will be sunny and calm

Society » Environment | March 5, 2025, Wednesday // 17:00

Borissov: The Ruling Majority in Bulgaria Remains Unstable

Boyko Borissov, leader of GERB, stated that the ruling majority in Bulgaria is unstable due to the fundamental differences between the parties that make up the coalition

Politics | March 5, 2025, Wednesday // 14:38

Peevski Opposes Continued Bulgarian Support for Zelensky

Delyan Peevski, leader of "DPS - New Beginning," expressed his opposition to Bulgaria continuing its support for Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky

Politics | March 5, 2025, Wednesday // 14:05
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Energy

Bulgarian Firm Handles Major Repair at Montenegro's Only Coal-Fired Power Plant

The Bulgarian Central Energy Repair Base (CERB) is currently undertaking repairs at the Pljevlja thermal power plant, Montenegro's sole coal-fired facility.

Business » Energy | February 25, 2025, Tuesday // 09:41

Zelensky: Bulgarian Reactors Will Strengthen Ukraine’s Energy Sector Amid War

Ukraine's parliament, the Verkhovna Rada, has passed a law allowing the purchase of two Russian-made nuclear reactors originally intended for Bulgaria's Belene Nuclear Power Plant

Business » Energy | February 12, 2025, Wednesday // 09:39

Bulgaria's Belene NPP Reactors Set for Ukraine’s Khmelnytskyi Nuclear Plant

Ukraine's parliament has given the green light for the acquisition of two nuclear reactors initially intended for Bulgaria's Belene Nuclear Power Plant (NPP)

Business » Energy | February 11, 2025, Tuesday // 16:46

Bulgaria's Electrical Industry Dominates Exports Despite Key Challenges

For the ninth consecutive year (excluding 2022), the electrical industry remains the largest contributor to Bulgaria's exports, as reported by the Bulgarian Association of Electrical Engineering and Electronics (BASEL)

Business » Energy | February 7, 2025, Friday // 08:22

European Natural Gas Prices Surge to 16-Month High Amid Cold Snap

European natural gas prices have climbed above €55 per megawatt-hour for the first time in 16 months, driven by colder temperatures across the continent that are increasing demand for heating fuel

Business » Energy | February 6, 2025, Thursday // 15:49

Gazprom-Backed NIS Weighs Exit from Bulgaria and Romania After Financial Losses

Serbian oil and gas company NIS, controlled by Russia’s Gazprom, is considering exiting its operations in Bulgaria and Romania due to ongoing difficulties in both markets

Business » Energy | February 5, 2025, Wednesday // 16:38
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria