Ilian Vassilev, a political and economic analyst, and former diplomat, recently commented for BNR on Bulgaria’s stance amid the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict. He expressed skepticism about attempts to disguise pro-Russian positions by aligning them with Trumpism, labeling such efforts as naive. According to Vassilev, there is no room for neutrality in the war. He stressed that countries must choose sides—either with Russia or with Europe. He argued that those seeking to develop special relations with Trump to mask a pro-Russian stance are underestimating the current geopolitical reality, as Trump is isolated in a new cycle of political withdrawal.

Vassilev’s remarks came after the failed negotiations between Ukraine and the United States, as well as the European leaders’ summit in London, which notably excluded Bulgaria. He criticized the lack of clarity from Bulgarian leaders, including the president and the military chief, regarding their vision of peace. Vassilev questioned the feasibility of peace efforts if the attacked country is simply expected to cease fighting without a clear definition of peace itself.

In his assessment, he argued that Trump’s threat to lift sanctions against Russia holds little weight, as Europe remains firm in strengthening them. He emphasized that much of Russia’s income still comes from Europe, making any moves by the U.S. inconsequential in comparison. Furthermore, he dismissed the notion that U.S. military aid suspension would have immediate effects on Ukraine, noting that it wouldn’t significantly impact the situation for at least six months.

Vassilev also pointed out the political implications of Bulgaria’s absence from the London talks, where key decisions about Europe’s future position on Ukraine were made. He stated that Bulgaria's exclusion from these discussions should not be taken lightly. The countries present in London were determining Europe’s position, and those nations like Hungary, Slovakia, and Bulgaria’s leadership, which Vassilev described as aligning with Trumpism, are not representing a European stance. He described this alignment as a pro-Russian position supportive of Putin, which contradicts the broader European position on the war.

