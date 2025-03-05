Musk Suggests Zelensky Receive Amnesty for Peaceful Transition

World » UKRAINE | March 4, 2025, Tuesday // 11:00
Bulgaria: Musk Suggests Zelensky Receive Amnesty for Peaceful Transition

Elon Musk, the billionaire entrepreneur and ally of US President Donald Trump, suggested that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky should be offered "amnesty" in a neutral country in exchange for a peaceful transition back to democracy in Ukraine. Musk made these remarks after sharing a post from a Trump supporter who criticized Zelensky, calling him a dictator. The post claimed that the Ukrainian leader is unwilling to pursue peace talks out of fear that losing power in elections would lead to prosecution for alleged money laundering. Musk commented, agreeing with the sentiment and suggesting that Zelensky should be given amnesty to facilitate the transition.

This comes amid increasing pressure on Zelensky from Trump, who has repeatedly referred to him as a dictator. On March 3, Trump warned that Zelensky "won’t be around very long" if he does not agree to a peace deal. It was later revealed that Trump had halted all US military aid to Ukraine. The suggestion to offer amnesty is part of a broader critique from Trump and his supporters, who believe that Zelensky’s refusal to engage in peace talks could escalate the conflict and jeopardize Ukraine's future.

This follows a pattern of Trump’s increasingly critical remarks about Zelensky, although just the day before Zelensky's planned visit to the US, Trump expressed surprise over his own use of the term "dictator" to describe the Ukrainian president.

Ukraine » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Musk, Zelensky, Trump

Related Articles:

Peevski Opposes Continued Bulgarian Support for Zelensky

Delyan Peevski, leader of "DPS - New Beginning," expressed his opposition to Bulgaria continuing its support for Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky

Politics | March 5, 2025, Wednesday // 12:10

China’s Response to U.S. Tariffs: ‘We’ll Fight Until the End’

China has strongly responded to the United States’ decision to impose higher tariffs on Chinese goods, labeling the U.S. accusation that China is to blame for the fentanyl crisis

World | March 5, 2025, Wednesday // 11:03

Patriot Missiles: Ukraine’s Only Defense Against Russian Ballistic Threats in Danger

Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal has acknowledged the risk associated with the supply of missiles for the Patriot air defense system but remains optimistic that Ukraine can work with the United States

World » Ukraine | March 5, 2025, Wednesday // 09:39

'America Is Back!' – Trump Rallies Congress with Bold Promises

During his address to a joint session of Congress, U.S. President Donald Trump emphasized his administration’s accomplishments and priorities while facing opposition from Democratic lawmakers

World | March 5, 2025, Wednesday // 09:22

Energy Expert: Trump's Message to Bulgaria Hints at Russian Gas Alignment

Donald Trump recently sent a letter to Bulgarian President Rumen Radev, mentioning Bulgaria's key role in both ensuring peace in Ukraine and maintaining reliable energy supplies

Business » Energy | March 5, 2025, Wednesday // 09:07

Zelensky Ready for Peace Under Trump’s Leadership

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has outlined initial steps towards ending the war, stressing that Ukraine is prepared to act swiftly to establish peace

Business | March 4, 2025, Tuesday // 21:32
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Ukraine

Patriot Missiles: Ukraine’s Only Defense Against Russian Ballistic Threats in Danger

Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal has acknowledged the risk associated with the supply of missiles for the Patriot air defense system but remains optimistic that Ukraine can work with the United States

World » Ukraine | March 5, 2025, Wednesday // 09:39

Vance: Zelensky Must Talk Peace or U.S. Won't Help

In a recent interview on Fox News, U.S. Vice President JD Vance criticized Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's approach to peace talks

World » Ukraine | March 4, 2025, Tuesday // 10:23

Trump to Zelensky: Make a Deal or You Won’t Be Around Long

US President Donald Trump recently indicated that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s leadership could be in jeopardy unless progress is made on a peace deal with Russia

World » Ukraine | March 4, 2025, Tuesday // 09:18

Trump Halts Military Aid to Ukraine

The United States has temporarily suspended military aid to Ukraine following a heated exchange between President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in the Oval Office last week

World » Ukraine | March 4, 2025, Tuesday // 08:36

World Reacts to Trump-Zelensky Clash: Europe Backs Ukraine, U.S. Conservatives Demand Zelensky's Apology

The recent contentious meeting between U.

World » Ukraine | March 1, 2025, Saturday // 11:23

Trump to Zelensky: "You're Playing with World War III, It's Disrespectful to the Country That Supported You"

In a highly charged and unexpected turn of events, U.

World » Ukraine | February 28, 2025, Friday // 22:07
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria