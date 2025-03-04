NATO and US Pledge Continued Commitment to Romania's Security Amid Ukraine Crisis

Acting Romanian President Ilie Bolojan held a phone call with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte to discuss the alliance's security commitments. Rutte thanked Romania for its contributions to NATO and praised the country’s decision to increase its defense budget. He reaffirmed both NATO’s and the U.S.'s strong commitment to collective defense and Article 5 of the North Atlantic Treaty, which guarantees protection in the event of an attack on an allied nation.

Bolojan, in turn, emphasized that NATO remains the key guarantor of Romania’s security and noted that Article 5 is the most effective deterrent against any threats to the alliance. He highlighted the importance of transatlantic cooperation and the U.S.'s military presence in Europe, which he deemed vital for the continent's stability.

Romania, according to Bolojan, continues to make significant contributions to NATO’s Eastern Flank security and plays a crucial role in maintaining stability in the Black Sea region. The country has committed 2.5% of its GDP to defense and expressed readiness to increase these investments further.

In the conversation, the situation in Ukraine was also discussed. Bolojan stressed the need for a just and lasting peace, while also underlining the importance of continued support for Ukraine. NATO Secretary General Rutte expressed his appreciation for Romania’s contributions to security in the region and reaffirmed NATO's support for bolstering the alliance’s presence in Eastern Europe. He also highlighted the U.S.'s commitment to achieving peace in Ukraine.

Rutte closed the conversation by welcoming Romania's increased defense spending, calling on other European nations to adopt a similar approach to strengthen regional security.

