Vance: Zelensky Must Talk Peace or U.S. Won't Help

March 4, 2025, Tuesday
In a recent interview on Fox News, U.S. Vice President JD Vance criticized Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's approach to peace talks, stating that he has demonstrated an unwillingness to engage in serious discussions. Vance emphasized that U.S. President Donald Trump, who reportedly halted military aid to Ukraine, believes that the door remains open for peace talks, but only if Zelensky is prepared to negotiate seriously. Vance stressed that peace requires concessions from both Russia and Ukraine, and that Zelensky’s refusal to discuss potential compromises makes the prospect of peace more difficult to achieve.

The tension between Zelensky, Trump, and Vance came to a head during a February 28 meeting in the Oval Office, which ended in a heated argument. Trump and Vance expressed frustration that Zelensky had not shown enough gratitude for U.S. assistance and was not willing to make concessions to Russia. Trump posted on Truth Social after the meeting, stating that Zelensky "is not ready for peace" and accusing him of disrespecting the U.S. in the Oval Office.

In response to the meeting, Zelensky told Fox News that Ukraine is indeed ready for peace, but emphasized the need for Ukraine to be in a better position before engaging in talks. He reiterated that he hoped Trump would be more supportive of Ukraine, rather than taking on a mediating role in the conflict. Zelensky pointed out that Russia is the aggressor, having initiated the invasion of Ukraine.

Vance continued to assert that Trump would be the first to engage in talks if Zelensky is ready to negotiate. He reiterated Trump's perspective that the conflict cannot continue indefinitely and that a peaceful settlement is necessary. Vance also criticized the current approach of the Biden administration, arguing that providing endless support without a strategy for peace was not a viable solution to the ongoing war.

The U.S. has provided significant assistance to Ukraine, amounting to $119.8 billion since Russia's full-scale invasion began in 2022. This includes $67.1 billion in military aid, $49 billion in financial aid, and $3.6 billion in humanitarian aid. However, despite this support, both Vance and Trump have called for a shift toward pursuing peace negotiations, rather than prolonging the conflict without a clear resolution.

