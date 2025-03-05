Early Spring Brings Warm and Clear Skies to Bulgaria This Week

A warm and sunny period is set to begin today across Bulgaria, with clear skies expected throughout the country on Tuesday. Temperatures will reach between 9 and 14 degrees Celsius, with Sofia experiencing a high of about 9 degrees. In Eastern Bulgaria, a light wind will blow from the north-northwest.

The mountains will enjoy sunny weather, with moderate winds, and stronger gusts in the highest elevations, coming from the east-northeast. At 1200 meters above sea level, temperatures will reach around 5 degrees, while at 2000 meters, they will drop to about minus 1 degree.

The warming trend will persist in the coming days, with tomorrow's temperatures ranging from 12 to 17 degrees. By Thursday and Friday, temperatures are expected to climb even higher, possibly reaching 20 degrees. Sunny skies will dominate, although there could be some reduced visibility in the lowlands in the mornings. As the weekend approaches, temperatures will dip slightly, but it will remain very warm, according to forecasts from bTV.