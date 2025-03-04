Europe Considers Seizing €200B in Russian Assets

European nations have begun to unite around the idea of confiscating over €200 billion worth of frozen Russian assets as part of broader discussions on securing a ceasefire agreement in Ukraine. This initiative, backed by the largest European countries, seeks to leverage these funds as a form of pressure on Russia, ensuring Moscow’s compliance with a future ceasefire.

The effort, initially proposed by France, also involves Germany, the United Kingdom, and other EU members. French officials have suggested that these assets should be confiscated if Russia breaches a potential ceasefire deal. The proposal aims to provide Ukraine with security guarantees by tying these assets to Moscow's adherence to the terms of the agreement. These moves are being discussed following the freezing of approximately €300 billion of Russia’s central bank reserves after the invasion of Ukraine in 2022, most of which are held in Belgium, with smaller portions in France, the UK, Japan, Switzerland, and the US.

Though the assets are currently being used to service loans provided to Ukraine by G7 nations, the underlying funds remain untouched. Ukraine, Poland, and the Baltic states have consistently pushed for the confiscation of these frozen assets, but key European powers, including Berlin and Paris, have been reluctant, citing concerns over the legal precedent it could set in international law. Additionally, the European Central Bank has raised concerns that such actions could undermine the euro's role as a stable global reserve currency, given the large portion of assets held in euros.

In a meeting with US President Donald Trump, French President Emmanuel Macron expressed reluctance to seize the assets immediately, arguing that such a move would not align with international law. However, he acknowledged that these funds could be considered during peace negotiations at the end of the war. Germany's position is evolving, with future Chancellor Friedrich Merz reportedly open to supporting the confiscation proposal, pending further talks with current Chancellor Olaf Scholz ahead of the EU summit.

UK Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer also indicated that London is actively exploring the possibility of using these frozen assets. During a speech to Parliament, Starmer emphasized that while the issue is complex, the UK is committed to finding solutions, especially after securing a £2.26 billion loan to Ukraine backed by Russian sovereign assets under sanctions.

Support for confiscating Russian assets has gained momentum following the Trump administration's threats to reduce military aid to Ukraine, with more countries considering using the assets as leverage. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky had previously proposed utilizing a portion of the frozen funds to finance a future fund, which would also involve the US taking a stake in Ukraine’s mineral resources, a proposal that has been met with interest from both sides.

Meanwhile, reports suggest that Russia may be willing to allocate part of its frozen assets to Ukraine’s reconstruction, but insists that some of the funds be directed toward rebuilding the territories it occupies. This has led to ongoing negotiations over how these assets will be managed, with the possibility of creating a commercial fund to oversee the distribution.

