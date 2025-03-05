Trump to Zelensky: Make a Deal or You Won’t Be Around Long

US President Donald Trump recently indicated that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s leadership could be in jeopardy unless progress is made on a peace deal with Russia. In remarks made during a meeting with Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC) CEO CC Wei, Trump questioned Zelensky’s stance, suggesting that if no ceasefire agreement is reached soon, the Ukrainian leader may not "be around very long." Trump emphasized that a peace deal should be attainable, criticizing Zelensky for his claim that the war could drag on indefinitely. He also called for Zelensky to be more appreciative of the US’s financial and military support, which Trump argued has far outpaced European contributions.

In response to questions about restarting negotiations, Trump expressed dissatisfaction with the lack of appreciation for the US’s aid. He noted that the US has provided Ukraine with over 0 billion, much more than European nations, and criticized President Biden’s approach to giving financial aid. Trump also touched on the heavy toll of the ongoing conflict, highlighting the thousands of soldiers, mostly young men, who are being killed each week. He expressed a desire for the deaths to stop, regardless of the financial aid being given.

Meanwhile, the Ukrainian Parliament (Verkhovna Rada) published an appeal on March 3, thanking the US for its support of Ukraine’s independence, sovereignty, and territorial integrity. The address emphasized the importance of further developing the strategic partnership with the US, particularly in the exploration of critical minerals, and acknowledged that the Ukrainian people long for peace. The Verkhovna Rada expressed confidence that Trump’s peace efforts could be instrumental in ending the war, stating that Ukraine believes Trump’s peace initiatives could lead to a cessation of hostilities and peace for the region and the world.

At the same time, US officials are reportedly preparing a plan to ease sanctions against Russia as part of broader negotiations to improve relations and end the war in Ukraine. The White House has requested the State Department and Treasury to compile a list of sanctions that could be eased, possibly affecting Russian oligarchs and certain legal entities. While this list is being prepared, it is unclear what the US might demand from Russia in return for sanctions relief. The development indicates a shift in Trump’s approach, as previously he had threatened to increase sanctions if Russia refused to negotiate an end to the war.

These developments coincide with ongoing tensions between Zelensky and Trump, following a confrontation where Trump accused the Ukrainian president of being disrespectful. Trump’s comments have sparked debate over the future of US support for Ukraine, and whether the country will continue to receive aid without the progress of peace talks.

