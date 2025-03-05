Trump to Zelensky: Make a Deal or You Won’t Be Around Long

World » UKRAINE | March 4, 2025, Tuesday // 09:18
Bulgaria: Trump to Zelensky: Make a Deal or You Won’t Be Around Long

US President Donald Trump recently indicated that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s leadership could be in jeopardy unless progress is made on a peace deal with Russia. In remarks made during a meeting with Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC) CEO CC Wei, Trump questioned Zelensky’s stance, suggesting that if no ceasefire agreement is reached soon, the Ukrainian leader may not "be around very long." Trump emphasized that a peace deal should be attainable, criticizing Zelensky for his claim that the war could drag on indefinitely. He also called for Zelensky to be more appreciative of the US’s financial and military support, which Trump argued has far outpaced European contributions.

In response to questions about restarting negotiations, Trump expressed dissatisfaction with the lack of appreciation for the US’s aid. He noted that the US has provided Ukraine with over 0 billion, much more than European nations, and criticized President Biden’s approach to giving financial aid. Trump also touched on the heavy toll of the ongoing conflict, highlighting the thousands of soldiers, mostly young men, who are being killed each week. He expressed a desire for the deaths to stop, regardless of the financial aid being given.

Meanwhile, the Ukrainian Parliament (Verkhovna Rada) published an appeal on March 3, thanking the US for its support of Ukraine’s independence, sovereignty, and territorial integrity. The address emphasized the importance of further developing the strategic partnership with the US, particularly in the exploration of critical minerals, and acknowledged that the Ukrainian people long for peace. The Verkhovna Rada expressed confidence that Trump’s peace efforts could be instrumental in ending the war, stating that Ukraine believes Trump’s peace initiatives could lead to a cessation of hostilities and peace for the region and the world.

At the same time, US officials are reportedly preparing a plan to ease sanctions against Russia as part of broader negotiations to improve relations and end the war in Ukraine. The White House has requested the State Department and Treasury to compile a list of sanctions that could be eased, possibly affecting Russian oligarchs and certain legal entities. While this list is being prepared, it is unclear what the US might demand from Russia in return for sanctions relief. The development indicates a shift in Trump’s approach, as previously he had threatened to increase sanctions if Russia refused to negotiate an end to the war.

These developments coincide with ongoing tensions between Zelensky and Trump, following a confrontation where Trump accused the Ukrainian president of being disrespectful. Trump’s comments have sparked debate over the future of US support for Ukraine, and whether the country will continue to receive aid without the progress of peace talks.

Sources:

  • Reuters
  • Ukrainska Pravda
  • Bloomberg
Ukraine » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Zelensky, Trump. Ukraine

Related Articles:

Peevski Opposes Continued Bulgarian Support for Zelensky

Delyan Peevski, leader of "DPS - New Beginning," expressed his opposition to Bulgaria continuing its support for Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky

Politics | March 5, 2025, Wednesday // 12:10

Zelensky Ready for Peace Under Trump’s Leadership

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has outlined initial steps towards ending the war, stressing that Ukraine is prepared to act swiftly to establish peace

Business | March 4, 2025, Tuesday // 21:32

Musk Suggests Zelensky Receive Amnesty for Peaceful Transition

Elon Musk, the billionaire entrepreneur and ally of US President Donald Trump, suggested that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky should be offered "amnesty"

World » Ukraine | March 4, 2025, Tuesday // 11:00

Vance: Zelensky Must Talk Peace or U.S. Won't Help

In a recent interview on Fox News, U.S. Vice President JD Vance criticized Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's approach to peace talks

World » Ukraine | March 4, 2025, Tuesday // 10:23

Trump Halts Military Aid to Ukraine

The United States has temporarily suspended military aid to Ukraine following a heated exchange between President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in the Oval Office last week

World » Ukraine | March 4, 2025, Tuesday // 08:36

Türkiye Eyes Peacekeeping Mission in Ukraine

Türkiye has indicated its openness to sending peacekeepers to Ukraine as part of a broader mission, according to sources familiar with discussions

World » Ukraine | February 27, 2025, Thursday // 17:45
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Ukraine

Patriot Missiles: Ukraine’s Only Defense Against Russian Ballistic Threats in Danger

Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal has acknowledged the risk associated with the supply of missiles for the Patriot air defense system but remains optimistic that Ukraine can work with the United States

World » Ukraine | March 5, 2025, Wednesday // 09:39

Musk Suggests Zelensky Receive Amnesty for Peaceful Transition

Elon Musk, the billionaire entrepreneur and ally of US President Donald Trump, suggested that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky should be offered "amnesty"

World » Ukraine | March 4, 2025, Tuesday // 11:00

Vance: Zelensky Must Talk Peace or U.S. Won't Help

In a recent interview on Fox News, U.S. Vice President JD Vance criticized Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's approach to peace talks

World » Ukraine | March 4, 2025, Tuesday // 10:23

Trump Halts Military Aid to Ukraine

The United States has temporarily suspended military aid to Ukraine following a heated exchange between President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in the Oval Office last week

World » Ukraine | March 4, 2025, Tuesday // 08:36

World Reacts to Trump-Zelensky Clash: Europe Backs Ukraine, U.S. Conservatives Demand Zelensky's Apology

The recent contentious meeting between U.

World » Ukraine | March 1, 2025, Saturday // 11:23

Trump to Zelensky: "You're Playing with World War III, It's Disrespectful to the Country That Supported You"

In a highly charged and unexpected turn of events, U.

World » Ukraine | February 28, 2025, Friday // 22:07
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria