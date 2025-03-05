Macedonian Police Interrogation Sparks Controversy on Bulgaria's National Day

Dragi Karov, a Macedonian Bulgarian from Veles, faced police questioning on March 3rd, Bulgaria's National Liberation Day, over accusations of "hate speech," reports BGNES. Karov's troubles stemmed from a month ago when he criticized a local television director for spreading anti-Bulgarian propaganda. The director filed a complaint against Karov for hate speech, which led to the police's intervention.

During his questioning, Karov firmly denied the accusations, stating that he has never spread hate speech. Instead, he believes that certain forces in Macedonia, including "Serbo-communist Titoist bandits," are working against Bulgarian interests, particularly through alliances with Serbia and Russia. Karov expressed his strong opposition to these entities, asserting that he would defend Bulgaria with his life.

Karov's critique is focused on those he believes undermine Bulgarian identity, particularly those in political and media positions who, according to him, aim to suppress Bulgarian culture and history in North Macedonia. He emphasized his commitment to Bulgaria, citing the suffering his family has endured since 1945, under what he sees as continuous repression by Serbo-communist elements.

He also called for a unified stand against these forces, urging Bulgarians in North Macedonia to reject what he describes as the "Serbian mentality." Karov's plea to fellow Bulgarians in North Macedonia is for courage and support in the face of what he considers ongoing Serbian influence. He lamented the lack of significant support from Bulgarian authorities and expressed frustration at the current political situation, claiming that Macedonia remains under Serbian influence, despite the façade of independence.

Karov also made an appeal to the Bulgarian government, urging them to offer support to Macedonian Bulgarians, as he believes that Macedonianism is slowly fading under foreign control. He appealed to Bulgaria’s political leaders to actively stand behind their Macedonian counterparts, claiming that without this support, the Bulgarian identity in North Macedonia risks being lost.