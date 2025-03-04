Bulgaria's Grigor Dimitrov Rises to 15th in ATP Rankings

Sports | March 4, 2025, Tuesday // 09:00
Bulgaria: Bulgaria's Grigor Dimitrov Rises to 15th in ATP Rankings

The draw for the Masters 1000 tournament in Indian Wells has been announced, with Bulgaria's Grigor Dimitrov set to begin his campaign in the second round. Seeded 14th, he will face the winner of the match between France’s Arthur Rinderknech and Portugal’s Nuno Borges, scheduled for tomorrow.

Dimitrov has a favorable record against Rinderknech, having won two of their three previous encounters. He defeated the Frenchman 6:3, 7:6(3) in the quarterfinals of the Marseille tournament and 6:2, 4:6, 7:6(5) in the opening round of the Paris Masters. However, he has only faced Borges once, suffering a four-set loss to the Portuguese at last year’s Australian Open—7:6(3), 4:6, 2:6, 6:7(6).

If successful in his opening match, Dimitrov could face American Sebastian Korda in the third round, with a potential round-of-16 clash against reigning champion Carlos Alcaraz. The Spanish star, who won last year’s tournament, will start against either Quentin Halys or a qualifier, with Denis Shapovalov possibly awaiting him in the third round.

Novak Djokovic is also in the same half of the draw and will begin his campaign in the second round against either Nick Kyrgios or a qualifier. The Serbian world number one and Alcaraz could potentially meet in the quarterfinals. Meanwhile, top-seeded Alexander Zverev will open against either Tallon Griekspoor or Miomir Kecmanovic, while 2022 champion Taylor Fritz will take on either Sebastian Baez or a qualifier.

Ahead of the tournament, Dimitrov has moved up one spot in the latest ATP rankings, now sitting at world number 15 with 2,745 points. Last week, he participated in the Dubai Championships but withdrew after one set in his first-round match against Australian Christopher O’Connell.

Elsewhere in Bulgarian tennis, Alexander Donski has made a significant jump in the rankings, climbing 117 places to reach world number 650 following his singles title win at the ITF tournament in Pretoria, South Africa.

In the WTA rankings, Viktoriya Tomova has moved up two places, now ranked 63rd with 981 points. She remains Bulgaria’s top female player, while Gergana Topalova holds the second spot at world number 339. Liya Karatancheva is close behind at 343rd, and Isabella Shinikova has returned to the top 400. The most notable progress comes from Elizara Yaneva, who has surged 169 places to 768th in the world.

At the top of the women’s rankings, Aryna Sabalenka remains number one with 9,076 points, followed by Poland’s Iga Swiatek with 9,785 points and American Coco Gauff in third with 6,333 points.

Sports » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: tennis, Dimitrov, Bulgaria, Tomova

Related Articles:

Bulgaria's Budget Deficit Reaches 1 Billion Leva by February's End

At the end of February, Bulgaria’s budget recorded a deficit of 1 billion leva (500 million euros)

Business » Finance | March 5, 2025, Wednesday // 12:10

Peevski Opposes Continued Bulgarian Support for Zelensky

Delyan Peevski, leader of "DPS - New Beginning," expressed his opposition to Bulgaria continuing its support for Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky

Politics | March 5, 2025, Wednesday // 12:10

Kostadinov Accuses the Bulgarian Government of Special Operation Against 'Revival' Party

Kostadin Kostadinov, leader of the pro-Russian party "Revival," accused the government of conducting a special operation against his party

Politics | March 5, 2025, Wednesday // 12:05

Bulgarian Woman in Hollywood Convicted of Running ‘Uber for Drugs’ Network

A Bulgarian woman living in Hollywood, Mirela Todorova, has been convicted of drug distribution after creating a network that investigators have likened to

Crime | March 5, 2025, Wednesday // 11:41

Bulgaria Shifts Towards European Rearmament Policy, Says MP

Bulgaria’s stance on the war in Ukraine has taken a clear turn after a recent meeting of the Security Council at the Council of Ministers

Politics | March 5, 2025, Wednesday // 10:00

Energy Expert: Trump's Message to Bulgaria Hints at Russian Gas Alignment

Donald Trump recently sent a letter to Bulgarian President Rumen Radev, mentioning Bulgaria's key role in both ensuring peace in Ukraine and maintaining reliable energy supplies

Business » Energy | March 5, 2025, Wednesday // 09:07
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Sports

Bulgarian Players See Ranking Shifts: Dimitrov Drops, Tomova Holds Steady

Bulgarian tennis player Grigor Dimitrov has dropped one place in the latest ATP world ranking

Sports | February 24, 2025, Monday // 08:55

Bulgarian Rhythmic Gymnast Radina Tomova Receives Doping Ban

Bulgarian Radina Tomova, a former national rhythmic gymnastics competitor, has been disqualified for three years after testing positive for the banned diuretic hydrochlorothiazide

Sports | February 19, 2025, Wednesday // 14:29

The English Premier League Cup to Visit Sofia on February 25

The English Premier League Cup, one of the most prestigious trophies in football, will make its way to Bulgaria

Sports | February 18, 2025, Tuesday // 09:00

Bulgaria’s Viktoriya Тomova Shines in Cluj-Napoca, Reaches Tennis Quarterfinals

Viktoriya Tomova has advanced to the quarterfinals of the tennis tournament in Cluj-Napoca

Sports | February 6, 2025, Thursday // 09:25

Sports Betting Regulations in Europe for 2025

The rise in sports betting activities has prompted governments to be more proactive in their regulations.

Sports | January 27, 2025, Monday // 09:25

Champions League 2025: Key Moments Heading Into the Final Matchday

As the UEFA Champions League approaches the conclusion of its league phase, the competition has delivered thrilling matches and unexpected outcomes.

Sports | January 25, 2025, Saturday // 09:03
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria