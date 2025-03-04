Bulgaria's Grigor Dimitrov Rises to 15th in ATP Rankings

The draw for the Masters 1000 tournament in Indian Wells has been announced, with Bulgaria's Grigor Dimitrov set to begin his campaign in the second round. Seeded 14th, he will face the winner of the match between France’s Arthur Rinderknech and Portugal’s Nuno Borges, scheduled for tomorrow.

Dimitrov has a favorable record against Rinderknech, having won two of their three previous encounters. He defeated the Frenchman 6:3, 7:6(3) in the quarterfinals of the Marseille tournament and 6:2, 4:6, 7:6(5) in the opening round of the Paris Masters. However, he has only faced Borges once, suffering a four-set loss to the Portuguese at last year’s Australian Open—7:6(3), 4:6, 2:6, 6:7(6).

If successful in his opening match, Dimitrov could face American Sebastian Korda in the third round, with a potential round-of-16 clash against reigning champion Carlos Alcaraz. The Spanish star, who won last year’s tournament, will start against either Quentin Halys or a qualifier, with Denis Shapovalov possibly awaiting him in the third round.

Novak Djokovic is also in the same half of the draw and will begin his campaign in the second round against either Nick Kyrgios or a qualifier. The Serbian world number one and Alcaraz could potentially meet in the quarterfinals. Meanwhile, top-seeded Alexander Zverev will open against either Tallon Griekspoor or Miomir Kecmanovic, while 2022 champion Taylor Fritz will take on either Sebastian Baez or a qualifier.

Ahead of the tournament, Dimitrov has moved up one spot in the latest ATP rankings, now sitting at world number 15 with 2,745 points. Last week, he participated in the Dubai Championships but withdrew after one set in his first-round match against Australian Christopher O’Connell.

Elsewhere in Bulgarian tennis, Alexander Donski has made a significant jump in the rankings, climbing 117 places to reach world number 650 following his singles title win at the ITF tournament in Pretoria, South Africa.

In the WTA rankings, Viktoriya Tomova has moved up two places, now ranked 63rd with 981 points. She remains Bulgaria’s top female player, while Gergana Topalova holds the second spot at world number 339. Liya Karatancheva is close behind at 343rd, and Isabella Shinikova has returned to the top 400. The most notable progress comes from Elizara Yaneva, who has surged 169 places to 768th in the world.

At the top of the women’s rankings, Aryna Sabalenka remains number one with 9,076 points, followed by Poland’s Iga Swiatek with 9,785 points and American Coco Gauff in third with 6,333 points.