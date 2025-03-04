Trump Confirms Tariffs on Canada, Mexico, and China as Retaliation Looms

U.S. President Donald Trump reaffirmed that the planned tariffs on Canada, Mexico, and China will proceed as scheduled, stating that there is "no room left" for negotiations to halt the trade measures. During an investment announcement on Monday, Trump confirmed that the tariffs, which will take effect on March 4, are set in place and will not be reconsidered. The U.S. is imposing 25 percent duties on imports from Canada and Mexico, while an additional 10 percent tariff will be applied to Chinese goods.

The decision follows a 30-day pause announced in early February, during which Trump claimed to have secured commitments from Canada and Mexico to enhance border security. However, citing continued drug smuggling concerns, particularly the flow of fentanyl, Trump stated that the tariffs would move forward as planned. In a post on Truth Social, he asserted that drugs, particularly fentanyl, are entering the U.S. at unacceptable levels from both Mexico and Canada, with much of the supply originating from China. He emphasized that the tariffs would remain in place until the issue is "seriously limited" or stopped altogether.

In response, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced that Canada will impose retaliatory tariffs on U.S. goods, effective at midnight on Tuesday. He condemned the U.S. decision as unjustified and warned that it would disrupt trade and result in higher prices for American consumers. Trudeau revealed that Canada will apply 25 percent tariffs on $155 billion worth of U.S. goods, with $30 billion worth of goods affected immediately and the remainder targeted in three weeks. He reiterated that Canada had made significant efforts to address fentanyl trafficking, citing a $1.3 billion border security initiative and the appointment of a "Fentanyl Czar." According to Trudeau, these efforts have led to a dramatic reduction in fentanyl seizures from Canada, dropping by 97 percent in recent months.

Trump also confirmed that China will face an additional 10 percent tariff starting March 4, with reciprocal tariffs set to remain in effect from April 2. He justified these measures by accusing China of failing to take sufficient action against illicit drug exports. In a formal order, Trump stated that the country had not done enough to curb the crisis, leading to further economic penalties.

The economic repercussions of Trump's tariff policies have raised concerns among analysts. The Tax Foundation estimates that the 2018-2019 tariffs imposed during Trump’s first term reduced U.S. GDP by 0.2 percent. The new round of tariffs on Canada and Mexico alone is projected to exceed that impact, with additional costs expected from the Chinese tariffs. Erica York, vice president of federal tax policy at the foundation, described the tariffs as a "$130 billion annual tax increase on Americans," predicting that the average U.S. household could face $1,000 in additional costs.

Markets reacted negatively to the tariff news, with U.S. stocks plummeting on Monday as investors assessed the potential economic consequences. The Institute for Supply Management's PMI Manufacturing report for February fell below expectations, with analysts attributing the decline to uncertainty surrounding Trump's trade policies. Mark Zandi, chief economist at Moody’s Analytics, warned that the administration’s economic approach is causing widespread instability, noting that trade wars, job cuts, and policy shifts are discouraging investment, hiring, and consumer spending.

Despite the economic concerns and pushback from Canada, Trump remains firm on his stance, vowing to continue imposing tariffs on trade partners he deems responsible for the drug crisis and unfair trade practices. With no further negotiations on the table, the tariffs are set to take effect as planned, potentially escalating tensions between the U.S. and its largest trading partners.