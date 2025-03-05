Trump Halts Military Aid to Ukraine

The United States has temporarily suspended military aid to Ukraine following a heated exchange between President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in the Oval Office last week, Fox News reported. The pause applies to all military assistance, including weapons in transit, until Ukrainian leaders demonstrate more gratitude for U.S. support and show commitment to peace efforts.

A senior Trump administration official emphasized that the decision does not permanently halt aid but serves as a temporary measure, with orders already being implemented. Trump reportedly told Zelensky that Ukraine was not showing enough appreciation for American assistance, stating, "If you didn't have our military equipment, this war would have been over in two weeks." The confrontation extended into a press conference where Zelensky reiterated Ukraine’s need for security guarantees, arguing that Russia had continued its aggression even during Trump’s first term.

U.S. Vice President JD Vance criticized Zelensky’s approach, calling it disrespectful to challenge the administration that is working to prevent Ukraine’s destruction. Meanwhile, Trump underscored his belief that a peace deal between Russia and Ukraine is possible, but only if all relevant parties, including European nations, engage in negotiations. He remarked that those unwilling to negotiate "may not be around very long," expressing confidence that both Russia and the Ukrainian people desire an end to the war.

During an investment announcement, Trump contrasted his handling of Russia with that of previous U.S. presidents, claiming that under his leadership, Moscow "got nothing except grief." He criticized past administrations, stating that Russia gained Georgia under President George W. Bush, a submarine base and land under Barack Obama, and attempted to take all of Ukraine under Joe Biden. He stressed that negotiations should involve European nations and reiterated that resolving the conflict should not be an indefinite process.

Zelensky, meanwhile, called for greater global support, insisting that Ukraine is fighting for a normal and secure life. He accused Russia of refusing peace, highlighting the large-scale missile and drone attacks on Ukrainian cities in recent days. "Those who seek negotiations do not deliberately strike civilians with ballistic missiles," he said, urging the international community to bolster Ukraine’s air defense and provide effective security guarantees to prevent future aggression.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov reacted to the public clash between Trump and Zelensky, describing it as unprecedented and questioning the Ukrainian leader’s diplomatic approach. Despite the tensions with Washington, Zelensky emphasized the strong backing Ukraine continues to receive from European nations. He noted the unity among European leaders in supporting real security guarantees as the path to lasting peace.

During a UK-led summit in London, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen underscored the need for Europe to boost its defense capabilities. NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte acknowledged private discussions among European leaders about increasing defense spending. Zelensky, in turn, stressed the importance of continued U.S. support, stating that a ceasefire without security guarantees would be dangerous for Ukraine.

In a separate development, Zelensky announced Ukraine’s readiness to sign a minerals agreement with the U.S., calling it the "first step toward security guarantees." However, he insisted that more was needed beyond this agreement, reiterating the importance of solid international backing for Ukraine’s security. The announcement came after his tense meeting with Trump, following which Zelensky cut short his Washington visit.

On the diplomatic front, Zelensky met Britain's King Charles III at Sandringham House, expressing gratitude for the audience. He also held talks with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, emphasizing the need for unity among Ukraine’s allies. He argued that no one except Russian President Vladimir Putin benefits from the war and reiterated that Ukraine seeks peace backed by strong security commitments.