Trump Halts Military Aid to Ukraine

World » UKRAINE | March 4, 2025, Tuesday // 08:36
Bulgaria: Trump Halts Military Aid to Ukraine

The United States has temporarily suspended military aid to Ukraine following a heated exchange between President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in the Oval Office last week, Fox News reported. The pause applies to all military assistance, including weapons in transit, until Ukrainian leaders demonstrate more gratitude for U.S. support and show commitment to peace efforts.

A senior Trump administration official emphasized that the decision does not permanently halt aid but serves as a temporary measure, with orders already being implemented. Trump reportedly told Zelensky that Ukraine was not showing enough appreciation for American assistance, stating, "If you didn't have our military equipment, this war would have been over in two weeks." The confrontation extended into a press conference where Zelensky reiterated Ukraine’s need for security guarantees, arguing that Russia had continued its aggression even during Trump’s first term.

U.S. Vice President JD Vance criticized Zelensky’s approach, calling it disrespectful to challenge the administration that is working to prevent Ukraine’s destruction. Meanwhile, Trump underscored his belief that a peace deal between Russia and Ukraine is possible, but only if all relevant parties, including European nations, engage in negotiations. He remarked that those unwilling to negotiate "may not be around very long," expressing confidence that both Russia and the Ukrainian people desire an end to the war.

During an investment announcement, Trump contrasted his handling of Russia with that of previous U.S. presidents, claiming that under his leadership, Moscow "got nothing except grief." He criticized past administrations, stating that Russia gained Georgia under President George W. Bush, a submarine base and land under Barack Obama, and attempted to take all of Ukraine under Joe Biden. He stressed that negotiations should involve European nations and reiterated that resolving the conflict should not be an indefinite process.

Zelensky, meanwhile, called for greater global support, insisting that Ukraine is fighting for a normal and secure life. He accused Russia of refusing peace, highlighting the large-scale missile and drone attacks on Ukrainian cities in recent days. "Those who seek negotiations do not deliberately strike civilians with ballistic missiles," he said, urging the international community to bolster Ukraine’s air defense and provide effective security guarantees to prevent future aggression.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov reacted to the public clash between Trump and Zelensky, describing it as unprecedented and questioning the Ukrainian leader’s diplomatic approach. Despite the tensions with Washington, Zelensky emphasized the strong backing Ukraine continues to receive from European nations. He noted the unity among European leaders in supporting real security guarantees as the path to lasting peace.

During a UK-led summit in London, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen underscored the need for Europe to boost its defense capabilities. NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte acknowledged private discussions among European leaders about increasing defense spending. Zelensky, in turn, stressed the importance of continued U.S. support, stating that a ceasefire without security guarantees would be dangerous for Ukraine.

In a separate development, Zelensky announced Ukraine’s readiness to sign a minerals agreement with the U.S., calling it the "first step toward security guarantees." However, he insisted that more was needed beyond this agreement, reiterating the importance of solid international backing for Ukraine’s security. The announcement came after his tense meeting with Trump, following which Zelensky cut short his Washington visit.

On the diplomatic front, Zelensky met Britain's King Charles III at Sandringham House, expressing gratitude for the audience. He also held talks with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, emphasizing the need for unity among Ukraine’s allies. He argued that no one except Russian President Vladimir Putin benefits from the war and reiterated that Ukraine seeks peace backed by strong security commitments.

Ukraine » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Ukraine, Trump, Zelensky

Related Articles:

China’s Response to U.S. Tariffs: ‘We’ll Fight Until the End’

China has strongly responded to the United States’ decision to impose higher tariffs on Chinese goods, labeling the U.S. accusation that China is to blame for the fentanyl crisis

World | March 5, 2025, Wednesday // 11:03

Bulgaria Shifts Towards European Rearmament Policy, Says MP

Bulgaria’s stance on the war in Ukraine has taken a clear turn after a recent meeting of the Security Council at the Council of Ministers

Politics | March 5, 2025, Wednesday // 10:00

Patriot Missiles: Ukraine’s Only Defense Against Russian Ballistic Threats in Danger

Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal has acknowledged the risk associated with the supply of missiles for the Patriot air defense system but remains optimistic that Ukraine can work with the United States

World » Ukraine | March 5, 2025, Wednesday // 09:39

'America Is Back!' – Trump Rallies Congress with Bold Promises

During his address to a joint session of Congress, U.S. President Donald Trump emphasized his administration’s accomplishments and priorities while facing opposition from Democratic lawmakers

World | March 5, 2025, Wednesday // 09:22

Energy Expert: Trump's Message to Bulgaria Hints at Russian Gas Alignment

Donald Trump recently sent a letter to Bulgarian President Rumen Radev, mentioning Bulgaria's key role in both ensuring peace in Ukraine and maintaining reliable energy supplies

Business » Energy | March 5, 2025, Wednesday // 09:07

Zelensky Ready for Peace Under Trump’s Leadership

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has outlined initial steps towards ending the war, stressing that Ukraine is prepared to act swiftly to establish peace

Business | March 4, 2025, Tuesday // 21:32
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Ukraine

Patriot Missiles: Ukraine’s Only Defense Against Russian Ballistic Threats in Danger

Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal has acknowledged the risk associated with the supply of missiles for the Patriot air defense system but remains optimistic that Ukraine can work with the United States

World » Ukraine | March 5, 2025, Wednesday // 09:39

Musk Suggests Zelensky Receive Amnesty for Peaceful Transition

Elon Musk, the billionaire entrepreneur and ally of US President Donald Trump, suggested that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky should be offered "amnesty"

World » Ukraine | March 4, 2025, Tuesday // 11:00

Vance: Zelensky Must Talk Peace or U.S. Won't Help

In a recent interview on Fox News, U.S. Vice President JD Vance criticized Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's approach to peace talks

World » Ukraine | March 4, 2025, Tuesday // 10:23

Trump to Zelensky: Make a Deal or You Won’t Be Around Long

US President Donald Trump recently indicated that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s leadership could be in jeopardy unless progress is made on a peace deal with Russia

World » Ukraine | March 4, 2025, Tuesday // 09:18

World Reacts to Trump-Zelensky Clash: Europe Backs Ukraine, U.S. Conservatives Demand Zelensky's Apology

The recent contentious meeting between U.

World » Ukraine | March 1, 2025, Saturday // 11:23

Trump to Zelensky: "You're Playing with World War III, It's Disrespectful to the Country That Supported You"

In a highly charged and unexpected turn of events, U.

World » Ukraine | February 28, 2025, Friday // 22:07
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria