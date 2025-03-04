European Prosecutors Freeze Millions in Bulgaria Amid Fraud Investigations

In 2023, the European Public Prosecutor's Office (EPPO) initiated 97 investigations in Bulgaria concerning fraud involving EU funds, with the estimated damages reaching €487.65 million. This data comes from the institution’s latest annual report, led by European Chief Prosecutor Laura Kövesi.

Since the establishment of the EPPO office in Sofia in 2021, a total of 254 investigations have been launched in Bulgaria, with the suspected financial damages amounting to €1.13 billion. Among these cases, 12 involve VAT fraud, with estimated losses of €443 million. Additionally, 17 investigations pertain to offenses of a cross-border nature.

Last year, Bulgarian authorities issued asset freezing orders totaling €7.6 million, of which €6.7 million were successfully frozen. Meanwhile, the EPPO in Bulgaria brought 10 indictments and charged 14 individuals in cases linked to alleged damages of €6.27 million.

In the same period, 17 investigations involving 35 individuals were discontinued. Additionally, two simplified criminal prosecution procedures were applied to two individuals over suspected damages of €230,000. Another 14 cases, involving 27 individuals, were transferred to the competent national authorities.

Throughout 2024, the EPPO received a total of 429 complaints related to Bulgaria. Of these, six were submitted by European institutions, bodies, offices, or agencies. National authorities accounted for 184 complaints, while 238 originated from private individuals. One case was initiated ex officio.