Sofia Tram Stabbing: Suspect Faces Attempted Murder Charges

Crime | March 4, 2025, Tuesday // 08:22
A man has been charged with attempted premeditated murder after attacking and seriously injuring a woman on a tram in Sofia. The Sofia City Prosecutor’s Office (SCP) has pressed charges against the suspect, identified by the initials I.V., and ordered his detention for up to 72 hours. The prosecution will request that the court impose a permanent detention measure.

The violent incident occurred on the morning of March 3, at around 08:30, on tram number 6 in the "Vrabnitsa" residential area of the Bulgarian capital. According to the investigation, I.V. attacked the woman E.I. (reportedly his partner) with his fists and a knife, delivering multiple blows to her head and face. The victim suffered severe injuries, including heavy blood loss and multiple hematomas. Her life was saved due to timely emergency medical intervention, and she was admitted to Pirogov Hospital for treatment.

The case is being investigated under urgent proceedings by the 09th Police Department of the Sofia Directorate of the Interior (SDVR) under the supervision of the SCP. Based on the initial evidence, the supervising prosecutor has determined there is sufficient proof to hold the suspect criminally liable. The charge falls under Article 115 in conjunction with Article 18, paragraph 1 of the Criminal Code, which pertains to attempted murder.

The prosecution will submit a request to the Sofia City Court on March 5 to keep the accused in custody. The investigation continues as authorities gather further evidence surrounding the attack.

