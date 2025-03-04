Bulgaria's President Warns of Difficult Times Ahead, Calls for Unity

Politics | March 4, 2025, Tuesday // 07:49
Bulgaria: Bulgaria's President Warns of Difficult Times Ahead, Calls for Unity

On this day, Bulgaria marks 147 years since its reappearance on the European map, President Rumen Radev stated last night in his address on the country’s national holiday, Liberation Day. He emphasized the sacrifices made by Russian soldiers, Bulgarian volunteers, and intellectuals in securing Bulgaria’s freedom, stressing that independence was not granted easily or without cost.

March 3 is more than just a historical milestone, Radev pointed out. He described it as the deeply cherished ideal of generations of Bulgarians striving for a free, independent, and united nation. According to him, this date represents not only the past but also the spirit that continues to shape Bulgaria’s future.

The president addressed the ongoing war in Ukraine, highlighting that the bloodshed among the descendants of Bulgaria’s liberators continues. He argued that this conflict has exposed the fragile foundations of the global order and the contradictions in the idea that peace and human life are the highest values. According to Radev, the war has also dispelled the notion that another power can ensure Bulgaria’s security.

He criticized politicians in Bulgaria who, in his words, engage in battles over monuments, wave foreign flags, and even propose the cancellation of March 3 as a national holiday. He drew parallels to Ukraine, stating that the current tragedy there began with the reopening of historical wounds, including the destruction of monuments.

Radev insisted that history should not be a source of division. Instead, he called for national unity and resilience in the face of the challenges ahead. He warned that Bulgaria is entering difficult times and stressed the need for strength and solidarity.

In his closing remarks, he expressed gratitude to those who climbed Shipka Peak and gathered in squares across the country to defend what he called "historical truth".

Politics » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Radev, Bulgaria, March 3

Related Articles:

Bulgarian Woman in Hollywood Convicted of Running ‘Uber for Drugs’ Network

A Bulgarian woman living in Hollywood, Mirela Todorova, has been convicted of drug distribution after creating a network that investigators have likened to

Crime | March 5, 2025, Wednesday // 11:00

Bulgaria Shifts Towards European Rearmament Policy, Says MP

Bulgaria’s stance on the war in Ukraine has taken a clear turn after a recent meeting of the Security Council at the Council of Ministers

Politics | March 5, 2025, Wednesday // 10:00

Energy Expert: Trump's Message to Bulgaria Hints at Russian Gas Alignment

Donald Trump recently sent a letter to Bulgarian President Rumen Radev, mentioning Bulgaria's key role in both ensuring peace in Ukraine and maintaining reliable energy supplies

Business » Energy | March 5, 2025, Wednesday // 09:07

Analyst: Bulgaria’s Pro-Russian Stance Cloaked in Trumpism

Ilian Vassilev, a political and economic analyst, and former diplomat, recently commented for BNR on Bulgaria’s stance amid the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict

Politics | March 5, 2025, Wednesday // 08:00

PM: Bulgaria Cannot Afford to Choose Between EU and US on Security and the War in Ukraine

Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov emphasized that Bulgaria cannot afford to take a position that forces it to choose between different approaches to the war in Ukraine as expressed by the European Union and the United States

Politics | March 5, 2025, Wednesday // 07:06

Mostly Sunny Across Bulgaria on March 5, Warmer in the Afternoon

On March 5, Bulgaria will experience mostly sunny weather with a light northwesterly wind

Society » Environment | March 4, 2025, Tuesday // 17:01
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Politics

Bulgaria Shifts Towards European Rearmament Policy, Says MP

Bulgaria’s stance on the war in Ukraine has taken a clear turn after a recent meeting of the Security Council at the Council of Ministers

Politics | March 5, 2025, Wednesday // 10:00

Analyst: Bulgaria’s Pro-Russian Stance Cloaked in Trumpism

Ilian Vassilev, a political and economic analyst, and former diplomat, recently commented for BNR on Bulgaria’s stance amid the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict

Politics | March 5, 2025, Wednesday // 08:00

PM: Bulgaria Cannot Afford to Choose Between EU and US on Security and the War in Ukraine

Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov emphasized that Bulgaria cannot afford to take a position that forces it to choose between different approaches to the war in Ukraine as expressed by the European Union and the United States

Politics | March 5, 2025, Wednesday // 07:06

Bulgaria: Recount of 2024 Election Data Begins After Constitutional Court Ruling

The Central Election Commission (CEC) in Bulgaria has tasked "Information Services" with re-entering election data into the system for computer processing of results from the October 27 parliamentary elections

Politics | March 4, 2025, Tuesday // 18:00

Bulgarian Defense Industry Crisis: Workers Protest Unpaid Wages in Targovishte

Workers at the state-owned "Terem - Khan Krum" armored vehicle repair plant in Targovishte staged a protes

Politics » Defense | March 4, 2025, Tuesday // 16:20

Bulgaria Jails Protesters After Anti-Euro Demonstration Turns Violent

The Sofia City Court has upheld the decision to keep four individuals in permanent detention following their arrest during the February 22 protest organized by the pro-Russian "Revival" party

Politics | March 4, 2025, Tuesday // 15:00
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria