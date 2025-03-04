On this day, Bulgaria marks 147 years since its reappearance on the European map, President Rumen Radev stated last night in his address on the country’s national holiday, Liberation Day. He emphasized the sacrifices made by Russian soldiers, Bulgarian volunteers, and intellectuals in securing Bulgaria’s freedom, stressing that independence was not granted easily or without cost.

March 3 is more than just a historical milestone, Radev pointed out. He described it as the deeply cherished ideal of generations of Bulgarians striving for a free, independent, and united nation. According to him, this date represents not only the past but also the spirit that continues to shape Bulgaria’s future.

The president addressed the ongoing war in Ukraine, highlighting that the bloodshed among the descendants of Bulgaria’s liberators continues. He argued that this conflict has exposed the fragile foundations of the global order and the contradictions in the idea that peace and human life are the highest values. According to Radev, the war has also dispelled the notion that another power can ensure Bulgaria’s security.

He criticized politicians in Bulgaria who, in his words, engage in battles over monuments, wave foreign flags, and even propose the cancellation of March 3 as a national holiday. He drew parallels to Ukraine, stating that the current tragedy there began with the reopening of historical wounds, including the destruction of monuments.

Radev insisted that history should not be a source of division. Instead, he called for national unity and resilience in the face of the challenges ahead. He warned that Bulgaria is entering difficult times and stressed the need for strength and solidarity.

In his closing remarks, he expressed gratitude to those who climbed Shipka Peak and gathered in squares across the country to defend what he called "historical truth".