Sunny and Mild: Bulgaria's Weather Forecast for March 4

On Tuesday, Bulgaria will experience mostly sunny weather, with light winds and mild temperatures. In Eastern Bulgaria, a light north-northwesterly wind will blow, while the rest of the country will have little to no wind. Morning temperatures will range from minus 4°C to 1°C, with Sofia seeing lows of around minus 3°C. During the day, temperatures will rise, reaching highs between 9°C and 14°C, with the capital expecting around 9°C.

Along the Black Sea coast, morning visibility may be reduced, but conditions will clear as the day progresses, bringing mostly sunny skies. Winds in the region will be light and shift from north-northwesterly in the morning to east-northeasterly in the afternoon. Daytime temperatures will be slightly cooler than inland, ranging from 7°C to 10°C.

In the mountains, the weather will also be predominantly sunny, accompanied by moderate to strong east-northeasterly winds. Temperatures will vary depending on altitude, reaching around 5°C at 1,200 meters and dropping to minus 1°C at 2,000 meters.

Source: National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH)