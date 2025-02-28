World Reacts to Trump-Zelensky Clash: Europe Backs Ukraine, U.S. Conservatives Demand Zelensky's Apology

Trump to Zelensky: "You're Playing with World War III, It's Disrespectful to the Country That Supported You"
The recent contentious meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has elicited a spectrum of reactions from global leaders, reflecting deep divisions on international support for Ukraine and approaches to the ongoing conflict with Russia.
European Leaders Rally Behind Ukraine
European officials have largely condemned President Trump's conduct during the Oval Office encounter, expressing steadfast support for Ukraine:
European Union: EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell remarked, "The free world needs a new leader," criticizing the U.S. stance and emphasizing Europe's commitment to Ukraine's sovereignty.
France: President Emmanuel Macron underscored Ukraine's resilience and reiterated that Russia remains the aggressor in the conflict.
Spain: Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez conveyed solidarity by stating, "Ukraine is not alone," and shared his message in both Ukrainian and English.
Poland and Lithuania: Leaders from these nations reaffirmed their unwavering support for Ukraine, highlighting the importance of unity against external aggression.
Russian Response
Russia reacted positively to the discord between the U.S. and Ukraine:
U.S. Political Spectrum
Within the United States, reactions varied across the political landscape:
Republican Figures: Some GOP members expressed surprise and concern over the meeting's outcome, with certain hawkish lawmakers stunned by the administration's approach.
Congressional Leaders: Lawmakers from both parties are assessing the implications of the tense exchange, considering its impact on future U.S. foreign policy and support for Ukraine.
Ukrainian Perspective
In Ukraine, the incident has galvanized public opinion:
National Sentiment: Citizens and officials have rallied around President Zelenskyy, viewing him as a defender of national interests in the face of external pressure.
Official Statements: Ukrainian authorities emphasized their commitment to sovereignty and expressed hope for continued international support despite recent challenges.
This incident underscores the complexities of international diplomacy, the varied global perspectives on the Ukraine-Russia conflict, and the challenges in maintaining unified support for nations facing aggression.
